LONDON Dec 8 Bayern Munich smashed Werder Bremen 7-0 to stretch their unbeaten league run to 40 games in the Bundesliga and Serie A leaders Juventus claimed their seventh win and clean sheet in a row.

It was a weekend of surprises in England, however, as champions Manchester United lost their second home match in succession, Chelsea were beaten by Stoke City, leaders Arsenal were held by Everton and Manchester City drew with Southampton.

GERMANY

Dominant Bayern Munich went to Werder Bremen and pulverised them 7-0 with Franck Ribery scoring twice and setting up another two as the unstoppable Bavarians stretched their unbeaten league run to 40 games.

Mario Mandzukic, Mario Goetze, Thomas Mueller and Daniel van Buyten were also on target for Bayern who took the lead with an Assani Lukimya own goal.

Bayern have 41 points from 15 games, four clear of Bayer Leverkusen who snatched a 1-0 win against third-placed Borussia Dortmund courtesy of a Son Heung-min goal. Dortmund have 31 points, level with Borussia Moenchengladbach.

ENGLAND

Liverpool were the chief beneficiaries of another unpredictable weekend in the Premier League as their 4-1 victory over West Ham United lifted them to second, five points behind Arsenal.

Luis Suarez was again on target for Liverpool in a game that contained three own goals.

Arsenal were held to a 1-1 draw by Everton on Sunday, Gerard Deulofeu levelling after Mesut Ozil had put the Gunners ahead.

Jose Mourinho's Chelsea lost 3-2 at Stoke City and are also five points behind Arsenal and fifth-placed Manchester City were held 1-1 at Southampton.

The woes of champions Manchester United continued as they lost 1-0 at home to Newcastle United, a fifth league defeat of the season putting them ninth in the table and 13 points adrift of Arsenal.

Tottenham Hotspur are sixth after a 2-1 win at bottom club Sunderland which left the north-east club five points adrift of safety.

ITALY

Second-placed AS Roma ended a run of four successive draws when Maicon and Mattia Destro scored to give them a 2-1 win over Fiorentina.

The win kept Roma three points behind leaders Juventus who beat Bologna 2-0 away on Friday, their seventh win and clean sheet in a row. The title holders have 40 points from 15 games.

Third-placed Napoli, who are five points behind Roma on 32, lost ground when they were held 3-3 at home by Udinese and fourth-placed Fiorentina also shared six goals as they drew at home to Parma.

FRANCE

Zlatan Ibrahimovic was on top form again as he scored two and set up two in leaders Paris St Germain's 5-0 demolition of Sochaux in Ligue 1 on Saturday.

Ibrahimovic has 13 league goals, two more than team mate Edinson Cavani, who also scored on Saturday to put PSG, who suffered their first defeat of the season earlier this week at Evian Thonon Gaillard, on 40 points from 17 games.

Monaco are second on 38 points after Emmanuel Riviere's second-half goal earned them a 1-0 win against 10-man AC Ajaccio on Sunday.

Lille slipped to third on 36 points after Vincent Enyeama's run of 11 clean sheets in Ligue 1 was ended in a 1-0 defeat at Girondins Bordeaux, also on Sunday.

SPAIN

Real Madrid were held to an embarrassing 0-0 draw at third-tier Olimpic de Xativa in the King's Cup last 32, first leg on Saturday as they came down to earth with a bump after a series of big wins.

Holders Atletico Madrid eased to a 4-0 win at third-tier Sant Andreu thanks to an Arda Turan double and a goal apiece from David Villa and Raul Garcia.

Athletic Bilbao were beaten 1-0 at La Liga rivals Celta Vigo, Getafe were held to a 1-1 draw at second-division Girona and Levante lost 1-0 at Recreativo Huelva, who also play in the second tier.

Barcelona, the record winners with 26 King's Cups, conceded a surprise early goal in their first leg at third-tier Cartagena on Friday but a Pedro double helped them fight back to secure a 4-1 victory.

PORTUGAL

Sporting made the most of a slip up by Lisbon rivals Benfica by winning 2-0 at Gil Vicente on Sunday to pull clear at the top of the Portuguese championship for the first time in just under nine years.

Colombia striker Fredy Montero, signed on loan from Major League Soccer club Seattle Sounders, struck twice to stay top of the scorers' list, with 13 league goals this season.

Rivals Benfica were held to a surprise 2-2 home draw by Arouca and are now level on 27 points with champions Porto in second, two behind Sporting.

The last time the Lions were on their own at the top of the table was in January 2005.

Sporting, who have a much smaller budget than rivals Porto and Benfica, had one of their worst ever campaigns last season and have surprised many this time around under coach Leonardo Jardim.

GREECE

Second-placed PAOK Salonica lost ground on leaders Olympiakos Piraeus after World Cup hopeful goalkeeper Alexandros Tzorvas frustrated them in a goalless home draw with second-bottom Apollon Smyrni on Sunday.

The 31-year-old, who has fallen down the pecking order with Greece coach Fernando Santos, made a string of fine saves to restrict PAOK to one point leaving them eight adrift of Olympiakos.

The leaders, unbeaten in the league on 40 points, warmed up for their final Champions League group C match against Anderlecht next week, with a 2-0 home win over Asteras Tripolis 24 hours earlier thanks to goals from Argentine midfielder Alejandro Dominguez and Nigerian striker Michael Olaitan.

Atromitos are third on 25 points after a 3-0 win over OFI thanks to goals from Brazilian Brito, Evangelos Nastos and Dimitrios Papadopoulos.

SERBIA

Champions Partizan Belgrade won 1-0 at neighbours Cukaricki to head into the 10-week winter break one point ahead of city rivals Red Star, who came from behind at home to beat Vojvodina Novi Sad 2-1.

Midfielder Darko Brasanac rounded off a flowing move on the hour to give Partizan victory and take some of the pressure off coach Vuk Rasovic, under fire after a Serbian Cup quarter-final defeat.

Red Star fell behind to a Marko Poletanovic goal before Nigerian striker Abiola Dauda volleyed the equaliser from close range and the league's top scorer Dragan Mrdja grabbed a stoppage-time winner. Nenad Milijas missed a penalty for the home side.

