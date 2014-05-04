LONDON May 4 Juventus clinched a third successive Serie A title without kicking a ball as nearest rivals AS Roma suffered a 4-1 defeat by Catania which left them eight points adrift with two games to play.

Manchester City moved into the box seat in the Premier League by winning 3-2 at Everton to leave them needing two victories from their remaining two home matches to almost certainly clinch their second title in three years.

The pressure at the top seemed to take its toll in Spain where none of the leading three won, Barcelona drawing 2-2 at home to Getafe, Atletico Madrid losing 2-0 at Levante and Real Madrid held 2-2 at home by Valencia.

ITALY

Juventus clinched a third Serie A title in a row without playing when AS Roma, the only team who could still catch them, were thrashed 4-1 by lowly Catania.

Mariano Izco scored twice in the first half and his fellow Argentines Gonzalo Bergessio and Pablo Barrientos added second half goals for the Sicilians while Francesco Totti replied for lacklustre Roma.

Juventus, at home to Atalanta on Monday (1900), stayed eight points clear of Roma who have only two games left.

Napoli won the Coppa Italia by beating Fiorentina 3-1 in the final at the Stadio Olimpico on Saturday.

ENGLAND

Manchester City emerged as favourites to win the Premier League title for the second time in three seasons after they overcame a major obstacle with a 3-2 win at Everton on Saturday.

City, who have 80 points, the same as Liverpool who play Crystal Palace on Monday, will almost certainly be champions if they win their final two matches as their goal difference is nine better than Liverpool's.

Chelsea, third on 79 points with one match to play, retain only a remote chance of winning the title after they were held to 0-0 home draw by relegation-threatened Norwich City on Sunday.

Norwich remain favourites to go down along with Fulham and Cardiff City, who were relegated on Saturday after defeats at Stoke City and Newcastle United respectively.

SPAIN

None of the top three won as Barcelona conceded late to draw 2-2 at home to Getafe on Saturday before leaders Atletico Madrid slumped to a 2-0 defeat at Levante and Real Madrid were held 2-2 at home by Valencia on Sunday.

The Barca players conceded their bid for a fifth title in six years was all but over after Getafe midfielder Angel Lafita struck in the 92nd minute at the Nou Camp.

However, Sunday's slip-ups by Atletico and Real mean they are still in with a chance as the two Champions League finalists were brought down to earth after their superb mid-week victories at Chelsea and Bayern Munich respectively.

With two matches left, Atletico lead on 88 points, three ahead of second-placed Barca, who host the Madrid club on the final day of the season. Real, on 83 points in third, have a game in hand at Real Valladolid on Wednesday.

There is a genuine chance that if they beat Atletico on the last day Barca would hand the title to their bitter rivals Real.

GERMANY

Bayern Munich bounced back from their spectacular Champions League exit to Real Madrid with a 4-1 demolition of Hamburg SV that left the former European champions struggling to avoid relegation with one game of the season remaining.

Bayern's Mario Goetze scored twice and helped set up another with Thomas Mueller and Claudio Pizarro adding a goal apiece.

Third-placed Schalke 04 all but made sure they will join regional rivals Borussia Dortmund, in second, in the Champions League after beating Freiburg 2-0 to stay three points clear of fourth-placed Bayer Leverkusen.

Former German champions VfB Stuttgart secured another season in the top division despite a last-gasp 2-1 defeat to VfL Wolfsburg, who are hoping to secure a fourth-place finish and a spot in the qualifying rounds of the Champions League.

FRANCE

En Avant Guingamp won the French Cup for a second time when they beat Brittany neighbours Stade Rennes 2-0 in the final at the Stade de France on Saturday in a repeat of the 2009 showdown.

Guingamp, who are battling relegation from Ligue 1, triumphed with goals by Jonathan Martins Pereira and Mustapaha Yatabare either side of halftime.

Ligue 1 leaders Paris St Germain were not in action at the weekend but can clinch a second successive title when they play Rennes on Wednesday. (Editing by Toby Davis)