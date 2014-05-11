May 11 Manchester City won their second English Premier League title in three seasons after a comfortable 2-0 win over West Ham United on Sunday.

Atletico Madrid and Barcelona will play a La Liga title decider at the Nou Camp stadium next weekend after leaders Atletico drew 1-1 at home to Malaga and second-placed Barca were held to a 0-0 stalemate at Elche.

ENGLAND

Manchester City claimed a second Premier League title in three seasons after goals by Samir Nasri and captain Vincent Kompany secured a 2-0 win over West Ham United on Sunday.

City avoided any last-minute nerves in a season when the lead at the top changed hands 24 times, ending Liverpool's hopes a first English championship for 24 years.

Liverpool came from behind to beat Newcastle 2-1 but City finished top with 86 points, with Liverpool on 84, Chelsea 82, Arsenal 79, Everton 72, Tottenham Hotspur 69 and deposed champions Manchester United on 64.

United missed out on a place in next season's Europa League after a 1-1 draw at Southampton, while City, Liverpool, Chelsea, who beat Cardiff 2-1, and Arsenal will play in Europe's elite club competition.

Norwich City's relegation alongside Fulham and Cardiff was confirmed by their 2-0 home loss to Arsenal.

SPAIN

Atletico Madrid and Barcelona will play for the title at the Nou Camp next weekend after Atletico's 1-1 draw at home to Malaga and Barca's 0-0 draw at Elche on Sunday.

Atletico came desperately close to the late goal that would have clinched the championship but Real Madrid dropped out of the title race when they suffered a surprise 2-0 loss at Celta Vigo which left them five points behind their city rivals with one game remaining.

Atletico are top on 89 points from 37 matches, with Barca on 86 and Real, missing key players through injury at Celta including top scorer Cristiano Ronaldo, on 84.

If Barca beat Atletico next Sunday they will be champions as they would have a better head-to-head record after the title rivals drew 0-0 in Madrid in January.

A draw would be enough for Atletico to secure their first domestic league title since 1996.

ITALY

Champions Juventus stayed on target to reach the 100-point mark when Pablo Daniel Osvaldo scored deep into stoppage-time to give them a 1-0 win at AS Roma, who have already clinched second place.

Franco Brienza scored with the last kick of the game, a superb 25-metre strike, to give Atalanta a shock 2-1 home win over AC Milan and pile more pressure on the losing side's beleaguered coach Clarence Seedorf.

Mario Balotelli twice hit the woodwork for Milan in a match marred when a banana was thrown on to the pitch by the home fans, landing near Milan's Guinean fullback Kevin Constant.

Catania, playing for more than an hour with 10 men, earned a heroic 2-1 win at Bologna but both teams were relegated, and Livorno followed them into Serie B after losing 1-0 at home to Fiorentina.

GERMANY

Hamburg SV, the Bundesliga's only ever-present club, escaped direct relegation by the skin of their teeth on Saturday after a 3-2 defeat at Mainz 05 sent them into a two-leg playoff against second division side Greuther Fuerth.

Nuremberg and Eintracht Braunschweig were relegated and little-known Paderborn sealed their first promotion to the Bundesliga with a 2-1 over Aalen to follow Cologne into the top division.

Poland striker Robert Lewandowski, playing his last league game for second-placed Borussia Dortmund before moving to champions Bayern Munich, scored twice in a 4-0 win at Hertha Berlin to finish as the Bundesliga's top scorer with 20 goals.

Bayern beat VfB Stuttgart 1-0 with a stoppage-time goal from evergreen Peru striker Claudio Pizarro and Schalke 04 clinched third spot with victory over Nuremberg.

Bayer Leverkusen finished fourth with a 2-1 triumph over Werder Bremen to qualify for the Champions League playoff round.

FRANCE

Ten-man Lille missed a chance to secure third place in Ligue 1 and a spot in next season's Champions League when they lost 3-1 at home to title winners Paris St Germain on Saturday.

PSG's victory equalled the record for most wins in a Ligue 1 season, with 26 from 37 matches, and they have also recorded the most points in a campaign with 86, moving past Olympique Lyon's previous best of 84 set in 2005-06.

Lille's first loss in 14 games left them with a two-point lead over St Etienne, who won 3-1 at Nantes, in the race for the Champions League playoff spot with one round of matches left.

Second-placed AS Monaco moved on to 79 points with a 2-1 win at Valenciennes thanks to Nabil Dirar's 87th-minute strike.

UKRAINE

Shakhtar Donetsk clinched their fifth successive Ukrainian premier league title by beating FC Zarya 3-1 in an empty stadium on Sunday, after games were moved from the Eastern part of the country following a week of political turmoil.

Shakhtar clinched their ninth league title on a neutral venue in Cherkasy city by moving to 62 points, an unassailable lead over closest rivals FC Dnipro.

DENMARK

Aalborg BK claimed a fourth Danish Superliga title in dramatic fashion on Sunday after rivals FC Midtjylland conceded a last-gasp goal to FC Copenhagen's Christian Bolanos.

Knowing a better result than their nearest challengers would secure the crown with one game left, Aalborg struggled to a 0-0 draw at Vestsjaelland while Midtjylland seemed set for a 2-2 draw at home to Copenhagen with Morten Rasmussen's double.

However, Costa Rica midfielder Bolanos headed an stoppage-time winner at Midtjylland, which left Aalborg top the table on 59 points, four ahead of Midtjylland.

PORTUGAL

Champions Benfica, fielding an under-strength team, lost only their second league game of the season when they were beaten 2-1 by arch-rivals Porto in a devalued 'clasico'.

The win was little more than a consolation for Porto who finished third in a disappointing season in which they also lost in the semi-finals of the Portuguese League Cup and League Cup to Benfica.

Olhanense were relegated after losing 3-1 at Vitoria Setubal while Pacos de Ferreira were forced into a relegation playoff after being beaten 4-2 at home by Academica Coimbra.

SLOVAKIA

Slovan Bratislava, beaten in the Cup final by Kosice this month, defeated Zlate Moravce 2-0 to win the league title for the second year running.

Marko Milinkovic and Filip Hlohovsky scored in the second half to secure the title with three games to spare in the 33-match campaign, in which the 12 teams play each other three times.

Slovan have won the league eight times since it was founded in 1993, followed by Zilina with six titles.

GEORGIA

Dinamo Tblisi clinched their second successive league title and their 15th overall with a 3-0 win over third-placed Sioni Bolnisi.

Giorgi Merebashvili, Otar Martsvaladze and Xisco Munoz shared the goals as the winners of the 1981 European Cup Winners' Cup wrapped up the title with one game to spare.

(Compiled by Josh Reich, editing by Ed Osmond)