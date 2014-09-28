LONDON, Sept 28 Diego Costa continued his rich vein of form as he helped leaders Chelsea to a 3-0 win over Aston Villa while Louis van Gaal enjoyed only his second Premier League win as Manachester United manager following a 2-1 victory against West Ham.

Neymar netted a hat-trick and Lionel Messi scored twice as a rampant Barcelona thumped Granada 6-0 to move to 16 points from six games in La Liga.

ENGLAND

In-form Diego Costa scored his eighth league goal in six games as leaders Chelsea continued their unbeaten start to the Premier League season with a comfortable 3-0 win against Aston Villa.

Edin Dzeko scored twice as champions Manchester City surrendered an early two-goal lead before beating gutsy Hull City 4-2 to climb to third, two points behind Southampton, who beat Queens Park Rangers 2-1.

Manchester United moved into seventh place with only their second win under Louis van Gaal, by 2-1 against West Ham United.

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool and Everton had to settle for a share of the spoils as the north London and Merseyside derbies both ended 1-1.

SPAIN

Neymar scored a hat-trick and Lionel Messi added a brace as Barcelona crushed Granada 6-0 on Saturday to move to 16 points from six games, with a goal difference of 17-0.

Champions Atletico Madrid subjected Sevilla to their first league defeat of the season with an impressive 4-0 victory to climb to within two points of the league leaders.

Valencia went above them in second place on goal difference by drawing 1-1 at Real Sociedad on Sunday.

Real Madrid secured a comfortable 2-0 victory away against Villarreal thanks to goals from Luka Modric and Cristiano Ronaldo, moving up to fifth place.

ITALY

Carlos Tevez scored twice as champions Juventus continued their 100 percent start to the season with a 3-0 win against Atalanta, maintaining their record of not conceding a goal this season.

Mattia Destro scored a remarkable long-range goal as AS Roma beat Verona 2-0. They trail Juventus only on goal difference following a similar 100 percent start to the campaign.

Albin Ekdal's 15-minute hat-trick inspired bottom-of-the-table Cagliari to a stunning 4-1 win away to previously unbeaten Inter Milan.

Jose Callejon scored the only goal as Napoli beat Sassuolo 1-0 to register their first win since the opening day of the season.

GERMANY

Mario Gotze starred as Bayern Munich remained top of the Bundesliga following a clinical 2-0 win over Cologne to take their tally to 14 points from six games.

Second-placed Borussia Moenchengladbach beat promoted Paderborn, who have made an impressive start to life in the Bundesliga, 2-1.

Bayer Leverkusen spurned the chance to climb above Moenchengladbach after they were held to a goalless draw against struggling Freiburg.

Borussia Dortmund's poor start continued as they fell to 12th in the table after losing 2-1 to Schalke 04.

FRANCE

Olympique de Marseille strenghtened their Ligue 1 lead with a 2-1 defeat of St Etienne on Sunday.

Marcelo Bielsa's team have 19 points from eight games and lead arch rivals Paris St Germain by five points after the French champions dropped to fourth following a 1-1 draw at Toulouse, three days before their Champions League clash agaist Barcelona.

Monaco also geared up for their Champions League trip to Zenit St Petersburg in worrying fashion with a 1-0 home defeat against Nice in the Azurean derby on Friday.

The principality side lie 12th in the table on 10 points. (Reporting by Tom Hayward. Editing by Steve Tongue)