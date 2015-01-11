LONDON Jan 11 The clouds over Barcelona parted as they beat Spanish champions Atletico Madrid while Chelsea got back on track in the Premier League to pull two points clear of Manchester City.

Juventus strengthened their position at the top of Serie A with a win at Napoli but it was all change in France where Olympique Lyon went top.

ENGLAND

Chelsea edged two points clear of title rivals Manchester City after goals from Oscar and Diego Costa earned them a 2-0 win over Newcastle United while City could only draw at Everton on Saturday.

City took the lead late on at Everton through Fernandinho but were pegged back when Steven Naismith headed a leveller.

After 21 games Chelsea have 49 points with City on 47.

Manchester United's 10-match unbeaten run ended as Dusan Tadic scored for Southampton in a 1-0 win at Old Trafford to move the south coast club above United into third.

Alexis Sanchez's double helped Arsenal beat Stoke City 3-0, taking them above Tottenham Hotspur into fifth. Tottenham were beaten 2-1 at Crystal Palace.

Queens Park Rangers dropped into the bottom three after a 10th consecutive away defeat, going down 2-1 at Burnley.

- -

ITALY

Juventus went three points clear at the top of Serie A with a 3-1 win at Napoli.

Paul Pogba volleyed Juve ahead in the first half and second-half goals from Martin Caceres and Arturo Vidal sealed their win after Miguel Britos had briefly put Napoli back on level terms.

Juve have 43 points while Roma are on 40 after they fought back from two goals behind to draw 2-2 with neighbours Lazio.

- -

SPAIN

Leaders Real Madrid and second-placed Barcelona recorded home wins after defeats last weekend, with Real thumping Espanyol 3-0 on Saturday and Barca securing a 3-1 success against champions Atletico Madrid on Sunday.

Beaten 2-1 at Valencia in La Liga last weekend and 2-0 at Atletico in a King's Cup last 16 first leg in midweek, Real made light of having to play most of the second half with 10 men due to Fabio Coentrao's dismissal for a wild tackle.

Barca talisman Lionel Messi had a busy night against Atletico, scoring one goal, creating two and conceding a penalty, the first of his 10-year professional career.

Real, who have a game in hand over their closest rivals, have 42 points from 17 matches, with Barca on 41 in second place and Atletico third on 38.

Sevilla climbed above Valencia into fourth on 36 points thanks to a 2-0 win at Almeria on Sunday.

- -

FRANCE

Olympique Lyonnais cashed in on a bad weekend for champions Paris Saint-Germain and leaders Olympique Marseille to surge to the top of Ligue 1.

Alexandre Lacazette continued his remarkable run of goalscoring on Sunday with a double as Lyon beat Toulouse 3-0 to leapfrog Marseille by one point at the head of the table.

It followed Marseille's 2-1 defeat at Montpellier on Friday, which continued a wretched start to 2015 for Marcelo Bielsa's men after they were also knocked out of the French Cup on penalties the previous weekend.

An ever bigger shock was PSG's 4-2 loss at Bastia after they had been leading 2-0, a capitulation which coach Laurent Blanc blamed on complacency and felt was "inexplicable".

The champions slipped back to fourth, four points behind Lyon, with Saint-Etienne moving into third after their 2-1 win at Stade Reims.

The weekend's programme was dominated by the emotional tributes paid by players, officials and crowds alike to the victims of the week's attacks in the Paris area. A minute's silence was observed at each game.

- -

GERMANY

VfL Wolfsburg's Belgian midfielder Junior Malanda was killed in a car crash on Saturday while on the way to a team meeting.

The Bundesliga is still on a winter break. (Editing by Peter Rutherford)