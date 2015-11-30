Nov 29 Barcelona's rampant trio of Neymar, Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi all found the net at the weekend and unsung Leicester City found themselves in the record books when their England striker Jamie Vardy scored for the 11th straight game.

Bayern Munich continued their record-breaking Bundesliga run while Ligue 1 leaders Paris St Germain and second-placed Caen cruised to 4-1 victories as Olympique Marseille played out a thrilling 3-3 draw with Monaco.

ENGLAND

Leicester City's Jamie Vardy became the first player to score in 11 successive Premier League matches with the opener in a 1-1 draw at home to Manchester United.

The England striker, who began his run against Bournemouth on Aug. 29 and has now netted 13 times in 11 games, struck an angled shot in the 24th minute to eclipse the mark established by United's Ruud van Nistelrooy in 2003.

Leicester are now second after Manchester City returned to the top on goal difference by beating Southampton 3-1 at the Etihad Stadium. United are third with 28 points ahead of Arsenal who have 27 after a 1-1 draw at Norwich City.

Tottenham Hotspur are fifth on 25 points after a 0-0 home draw with Chelsea, with Liverpool sixth on 23 after a laboured 1-0 win at home to Swansea City.

SPAIN

A Neymar double, a spectacular volley from Luis Suarez and a Lionel Messi goal saw Barcelona's rampant strike force sweep aside Real Sociedad 4-0.

The trio have a remarkable 125 goals between them this year as Barca set the pace at the top of La Liga, four points ahead of Atletico Madrid and six in front of arch-rivals Real Madrid.

Atletico produced a typically solid performance to beat Espanyol 1-0 with Antoine Griezmann hitting the only goal.

A Gareth Bale header and Cristiano Ronaldo penalty gave Real Madrid a 2-0 win at Eibar to get Rafa Benitez's side back on track after their 4-0 hammering at home to Barcelona in El Clasico last weekend.

GERMANY

Bayern Munich continued their record-breaking Bundesliga run with their 13th win in 14 games after beating Hertha Berlin 2-0.

First-half goals from Thomas Mueller and Kingsley Coman put undefeated Bayern, in dominant form despite half a dozen injury absences, on 40 points.

They are eight ahead of second-placed Borussia Dortmund, who crushed VfB Stuttgart 4-1 with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scoring twice to take his season's tally to 17 in 14 matches.

VfL Wolfsburg slipped seven points off the pace in third spot after managing only a 0-0 draw at struggling Augsburg.

ITALY

AS Roma, thumped 6-1 by Barcelona in the Champions League on Tuesday, stayed fourth in Serie A after a 2-0 home defeat by Atalanta, with Alejandro Gomez and German Denis, with a penalty, scoring for the visitors.

Juventus climbed to fifth as they won 3-0 at Palermo for their fourth league victory in a row. Mario Mandzukic, Stefano Sturaro and Simone Zaza shared the goals which all came in the second half.

The top three play on Monday with leaders Inter Milan (30 points) visiting Napoli who are joint-second (28) with Fiorentina who visit Sassuolo.

FRANCE

Paris St Germain cruised to a 4-1 victory over bottom club Troyes at the Parc des Princes to preserve their 13-point lead over Caen in Ligue 1.

Edinson Cavani, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Layvin Kurzawa and Jean-Kevin Augustin scored as Laurent Blanc's side made it nine consecutive league wins.

Caen thumped Girondins Bordeaux 4-1 away to stay two points ahead of Angers, who beat Lille 2-0, and move three points clear of Olympique Lyonnais, who lost 4-2 at home to Montpellier.

Olympique de Marseille snatched a 3-3 draw at home to AS Monaco thanks to Georges-Kevin Nkoudou's late equaliser in a thriller.

NETHERLANDS

Ajax Amsterdam remained three points clear at the top of the Dutch league with a 2-0 victory at recent nemesis PEC Zwolle thanks to goals from Amin Younes and substitute Thulani Serero.

They now have 35 points above second-placed Feyenoord, who enjoyed a 4-2 derby win over Excelsior Rotterdam. Champions PSV Eindhoven won 3-0 at home to AZ Alkmaar, with Luuk de Jong scoring twice, to stay four points off the pace. (Editing by Ken Ferris)