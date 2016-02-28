LONDON Feb 28 Keeper Willy Caballero was the shootout hero as Manchester City beat Liverpool in the English League Cup final while Paris St Germain's 36-game unbeaten run in Ligue 1 was wrecked by a 2-1 defeat at Olympique Lyonnais.

ENGLAND

Manchester City delivered some silverware in manager Manuel Pellegrini's last season at the club as they lifted the League Cup at Wembley with a 3-1 penalty shootout victory over Liverpool after the final ended 1-1.

Philippe Coutinho's late equaliser cancelled out Fernandinho's goal for City and, after extra time could not separate the teams, goalkeeper Willy Caballero proved City's hero as he made three splendid spot kick saves.

Leicester City maintained their two-point lead in the Premier League with a late goal from Leonardo Ulloa earning them a 1-0 win over Norwich City but Tottenham Hotspur kept up the pressure, coming from behind to beat Swansea City 2-1.

Arsenal were the weekend's big losers, succumbing 3-2 to Manchester United at Old Trafford where the home fans celebrated new teenage hero Marcus Rashford who scored twice on his Premier League debut, three days after another double on his Europa League bow.

FRANCE

Paris St Germain's league record 36-game undefeated streak came to an end when they lost 2-1 at third-placed Olympique Lyonnais.

Maxwell Cornet and Sergi Darder gave the home side a 2-1 first-half advantage before Lucas Moura pulled one back for the champions who still have a 23-point lead at the top of the Ligue 1 table.

Second-placed Monaco drew 0-0 at Nantes while Caen moved up to fourth by winning 2-1 at St Etienne.

PSG have 73 points from 28 matches.

SPAIN

Barcelona extended their unbeaten run in all competitions to 34 matches after a 2-1 home win over Sevilla maintained their eight-point lead at the top of La Liga with 12 matches to go.

Luis Enrique's side, who will be back in action against Rayo Vallecano in midweek, were made to work hard by Sevilla and now appear to have only Atletico Madrid to worry about in the title race.

Atletico upset Real Madrid 1-0 in their derby at the Bernabeu, a result that left the home team 12 points off the pace.

Villarreal kept a firm grip on fourth spot with a 3-0 home victory over Levante and are now two points behind Real Madrid, and 11 ahead of Celta Vigo and Sevilla in fifth and sixth respectively.

GERMANY

Bayern Munich stayed on course for a record fourth consecutive Bundesliga title, easing past VfL Wolfsburg 2-0 with goals from Kingsley Coman and Robert Lewandowski.

The Bavarians, who have won 20 of their 23 league games and lost just once, are eight points clear of second-placed Borussia Dortmund who struck three times in the last 10 minutes to come from a goal down and beat Hoffenheim 3-1.

The top two meet next week in a game that could decide the title. Hertha Berlin maintained their hold on third place by overcoming Cologne 1-0.

ITALY

Champions Juventus extended their lead at the top of Serie A to four points by beating rivals Inter Milan 2-0 in the 'derby of Italy' thanks to goals from Leonardo Bonucci and Alvaro Morata.

AS Roma extended their winning streak with a 3-1 victory at Empoli while AC Milan's good form continued as they sank Torino 1-0.

Juve have 61 points from 27 matches, with Napoli in second on 57 having played a game fewer.

Roma are third with 53. Fiorentina, who meet Napoli on Monday, have 52.