LONDON Nov 27 The death of Wales national
team manager Gary Speed overshadowed the weekend Premier League
matches as Manchester City stayed five points clear at the top.
Juventus went clear at the top in Italy and Barcelona lost
their unbeaten record in Spain as they fell further behind
bitter rivals Real Madrid.
ENGLAND
The death of Wales national team manager Gary Speed, the
first player to make 500 Premier League appearances, cast a
giant shadow over Sunday's two matches in England's top flight.
Manchester City stayed five points clear at the top after
drawing 1-1 at Liverpool while in the day's other game, played
in Wales, Swansea City drew 0-0 with Aston Villa where fans at
Swansea's Liberty Stadium burst into spontaneous applause in
Speed's memory during their minute's silence.
Manchester United drew 1-1 with Newcastle United at Old
Trafford on Saturday to move on to 30 points, while Tottenham
Hotspur won for the ninth time in 10 games by coming from behind
to beat West Bromwich Albion 3-1 at The Hawthorns to move to
within two points of United in third place.
SPAIN
European champions Barcelona suffered their first defeat of
the season in all competitions when they were beaten 1-0 at
Getafe, where Juan Valera scored the only goal.
Pep Guardiola's team, second in the table with 28 points
from 13 games, dropped six behind Real Madrid, who thrashed
neighbours Atletico Madrid 4-1.
Cristiano Ronaldo converted two penalties and Argentine pair
Angel Di Maria and Gonzalo Higuain shared the other goals for
Real, while hapless Atletico had Thibaut Courtois and Diego
Godin sent off.
Valencia's 2-1 win at Rayo Vallecano kept them third, a
further point behind Barca.
ITALY
Juventus went clear at the top of Serie A with a 1-0 win at
Lazio who had started the weekend alongside their opponents as
joint leaders.
Simone Pepe scored in the first half for Juve who have 24
points from 11 games, one ahead of Udinese and AC Milan, and are
the only unbeaten side in Serie A.
Surprise packages Udinese beat AS Roma 2-0 and Milan
strolled to an embarrassingly easy 4-0 win over Chievo, with
Zlatan Ibrahimovic scoring twice and all the goals coming in the
first half.
The Swede's first goal was his 100th in Serie A where he has
previously played for Juventus and Inter Milan.
GERMANY
Defending champions Borussia Dortmund and Borussia
Moenchengladbach are level on 29 points at the top after both
won while previous leaders Bayern Munich dropped to third after
a shock 3-2 defeat at Mainz 05.
Robert Lewandowski and Felipe Santana scored either side of
halftime to give Dortmund a 2-0 win over bitter rivals Schalke
04 in the "Mother of all derbies" while Moenchengladbach won 3-0
at Cologne.
Andreas Ivanschitz, Marco Caligiuri and Niko Bungert shared
the goals for Mainz in their win over Bayern, with defender
Daniel van Buyten scoring both for the Bavarians.
Bayern are one point behind the leading pair after their
second successive Bundesliga defeat. Werder Bremen's 2-0 win
over VfB Stuttgart took them fourth.
FRANCE
Paris St Germain dropped to second in Ligue 1 after they
lost 3-0 at bitter rivals Olympique Marseille and Montpellier
won 3-1 at Sochaux.
Montpellier, who prevailed thanks to an Olivier Giroud
hat-trick, lead the table with 33 points from 15 games, three
ahead of PSG after the capital side conceded their second defeat
in a row in Ligue 1.
Champions Lille, in third place with 28 points, stayed in
the hunt with a 2-0 home win against Stade Brest, with Stade
Rennes in fourth level on points after a 3-2 victory against
Evian Thonon Gaillard.
A Lisandro Lopez double earned Olympique Lyon a 3-0 win at
AJ Auxerre as the seven-times French champions claimed their
first Ligue 1 win in almost a month.
PORTUGAL
Benfica and Porto overcame Sporting and Braga respectively
to stay level at the top of the Portuguese Premier League with
27 points from 11 games.
Javi Garcia headed 10-man Benfica to a 1-0 home win over
Sporting in an exciting Lisbon derby following a chance set up
by Argentine playmaker Pablo Aimar.
Brazilian forward Hulk stole the show as Porto edged past
Braga 3-2 at the Dragao stadium, scoring two goals and setting
up his side's third.
NETHERLANDS
Leaders AZ Alkmaar beat Utrecht 2-0 for their fourth
straight win to stay three points ahead of PSV Eindhoven, who
thrashed Groningen 6-1.
(Editing by Brian Homewood; To query or comment on this story
email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double-click on the newslinks:
for more soccer stories
(Reporting By Brian Homewood)