LONDON Feb 5 Real Madrid remained rock
solid at the top of Spain's La Liga, Manchester City edged two
points clear in the English Premier League and Borussia Dortmund
moved two points ahead of Bayern Munich in Germany.
None of the top three Italian Serie A sides managed to win
while in France, where the freezing weather disrupted fixtures,
Paris St Germain remained three points clear of Montpellier
after both teams won.
SPAIN
Leaders Real Madrid maintained their seven-point advantage
over chasing Barcelona when Sergio Ramos nodded the only goal in
a 1-0 win at city rivals Getafe on a bitterly cold Saturday
night in the Spanish capital.
At an equally-chilly Nou Camp in the late kickoff, the
brilliance of Lionel Messi lifted a Barca side featuring several
youngsters from the B team to a 2-1 win against Real Sociedad,
their 10th success in 11 home games this season.
Messi sent pacy 20-year-old Tello clear to open the scoring
in the ninth minute and the Argentine World Player of the Year
added a second in the 72nd when he hooked in a Daniel Alves
cross. Substitute Carlos Vela pulled a goal back for Sociedad
two minutes later.
Real, who have won six games on the trot since losing 3-1 at
home to Barca in December, have 55 points from 21 matches, with
Barca on 48.
Third-placed Valencia missed a chance to extend their
advantage over fourth-placed Levante and slipped 11 points
behind Barca when they were held to a scrappy 0-0 draw at
Atletico Madrid on Sunday.
ENGLAND
Manchester City ended the weekend with a two-point lead over
title rivals Manchester United after a 3-0 win against Fulham as
United fought back from 3-0 down to claim a stirring 3-3 draw at
Chelsea on Sunday.
City responded to a midweek defeat at Everton with Sergio
Aguero and Edin Dzeko both on target to move Roberto Mancini's
side to 57 points from 24 games.
United had the chance to move level at the top in snowy
London 24 hours later but had to come back from 3-0 down to grab
a point at Stamford Bridge. Wayne Rooney converted two penalties
and Javier Hernandez headed the equaliser after a Jonny Evans
own goal, a Juan Mata volley and Davis Luiz header had put
fourth-placed Chelsea in control.
Newcastle remain in fifth place with 42 points, a point
behind Chelsea, after debutant Papiss Cisse scored a late winner
in a 2-1 defeat of Aston Villa. Arsenal are sixth (40) after
Robin van Persie scored a hat-trick in a 7-1 rout of Blackburn.
Third-placed Tottenham face Liverpool on Monday.
ITALY
Zlatan Ibrahimovic was sent off for a slap as AC Milan were
held to a 0-0 draw by Napoli but the damamge was limited by
leaders Juventus also only managing a goalless home stalemate
against Siena.
Fabio Borini struck a brace to help AS Roma to a 4-0 home
thrashing of Inter Milan and former coach Claudio Ranieri in a
match orignially scheduled for Saturday but put back to Sunday
because of the heavy snow which has hit Italy.
Third-placed Udinese went down 3-2 at Fiorentina with Stefan
Jovetic netting brace while Lazio, who are fourth, also lost 3-2
at Genoa in another cracking game where Bosko Jankovic scored
twice for the hosts.
GERMANY
Champions Borussia Dortmund opened a two-point lead at the
top of the Bundesliga following their 2-0 win at Nuremberg with
goals from goal from captain Sebastian Kehl and Paraguay
international Lucas Barrios.
Rivals Bayern Munich had to settle for a 1-1 draw at Hamburg
SV and were lucky to escape with a point as they have yet to
peak since the Bundesliga restart, having won only one of three
league games this year.
Schalke 04 also joined Bayern on 41 points, after a 1-1 draw
at Mainz 05 while the fourth title contender, Borussia
Moenchegladbach drew 0-0 at VfL Wolfsburg to remain in fourth
place on 40 points.
FRANCE
A Nene double helped Paris St Germain claim a 3-1 comeback
win against visitors Evian Thonon Gaillard and maintain their
three-point lead at the top on Saturday.
Second-placed Montpellier beat Stade Brest 1-0, also on
Saturday, to keep the pace. Champions Lille stayed third 10
points adrift after their game at Sochaux was postponed because
of a frozen pitch. Two other matches were cancelled as
temperatures dropped below zero in France.
Fifth-placed Olympique Marseille and Olympique Lyon, who are
fourth, lost ground after a 2-2 draw at the Stade Velodrome on
Sunday. Marseille trail PSG by 11 points and Lyon by 10.
NETHERLANDS
PSV Eindhoven stretched their lead to three points despite a
1-1 draw at Heracles Almelo as Twente Enschede and AZ Alkmaar
had their matches postponed due to the freezing weather.
Ajax Amsterdam suffered a 2-0 home defeat against Utrecht,
with Edouard Duplan scoring a double, as they slipped to sixth,
eight points behind PSV.
Heerenveen and Feyenoord won their matches against Roda JC
Kerkrade and NEC Nijmegen respectively to close to five points
from the top.
GREECE
Kevin Mirallas scored his 12th goal of the season as
Olympiakos Pireaus clinched an impressive 2-0 away win over PAOK
Salonica on Sunday to move to within two points of league
leaders Panathinaikos.
Panathinaikos lost 1-0 to Levadiakos. AEK Athens moved third
with a 1-0 home victory against Panionios.
(Editing by Martyn Herman)