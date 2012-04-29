LONDON, April 29 Real Madrid's La Liga
celebrations had to be put on hold after Barcelona won 7-0 at
Rayo Vallecano but Real can clinch the title with victory at
Athletic Bilbao on Wednesday.
In England, Champions League finalists Chelsea kept up their
momentum with a 6-1 thrashing of Queens Park Rangers thanks in
large part to a hat-trick from revitalised Fernando Torres.
Porto retained the Portuguese title, Partizan Belgrade
clinched a fifth successive Serbian league crown and Zenit St
Petersburg claimed the Russian championship.
SPAIN
Leaders Real Madrid recovered from their painful Champions
League exit to sweep aside Sevilla 3-0 at home and moved to
within three points of a first La Liga title in four years.
Karim Benzema scored a brace and Cristiano Ronaldo bagged
the other to take his league tally up to 43 this season, but
Barcelona kept their title celebrations on hold for a few more
days at least with a 7-0 rout of Rayo Vallecano.
Lionel Messi scored twice, to join Ronaldo on 43 goals, and
had a hand in four more including a double for Pedro as the
Catalans also shrugged off a Champions League exit and the news
that coach Pep Guardiola is to leave at the end of the campaign.
Real have 91 points, seven ahead of Barca, and will clinch
the title with victory at Bilbao.
- - - -
ENGLAND
With leaders Manchester United and Manchester City meeting
on Monday in a clash that could go a long way to deciding the
destiny of the Premier League title, the weekend focus was on
the battle for European places.
Third-placed Arsenal were held to a 1-1 draw at home by
Stoke City, despite a 28th league goal of the season for Robin
van Persie.
Tottenham Hotspur moved up to fourth after easing past
Blackburn Rovers 2-0, ahead of Newcastle whose run of six
successive wins ended abruptly in a 4-0 reverse at Wigan.
Fernando Torres hit his first Chelsea hat-trick as the
Champions League finalists, in sixth, routed Queens Park Rangers
6-1. Luis Suarez warmed up for next week's FA Cup final by
scoring three in Liverpool's 3-0 win at Norwich City.
- - - -
FRANCE
Paris St Germain's titles hopes suffered a major blow when
they lost 2-1 at Lille to stay five points behind Ligue 1
leaders Montpellier with four games left.
Montpellier took a big step toward their first league crown
when they won 1-0 at Toulouse to top the table on 72 points.
Qatari-backed PSG remained second on 67 points, two ahead of
champions Lille who moved back into contention for automatic
Champions League place.
Seven-times champions Olympique Lyon clinched their first
trophy since 2008 when they won the French Cup final 1-0 against
third-tier Quevilly.
- - - -
GERMANY
The Bundesliga's leading scorer Klaas-Jan Huntelaar netted
twice and Raul was also on target in his last home appearance as
Schalke 04 thumped Hertha Berlin 4-0 to qualify for next
season's Champions League.
Schalke guaranteed third place in the Bundesliga after
Borussia Moenchengladbach, the only team who could have
overhauled them, were held 0-0 at home by Augsburg.
Forward Lucas Barrios, left on the bench for most of the
season, scored a hat-trick as Borussia Dortmund, crowned
champions last week, celebrated with a 5-2 win at relegated
Kaiserslautern. Champions League finalists Bayern Munich beat
VfB Stuttgart 2-0 to consolidate second place.
- - - -
ITALY
Mirko Vucinic scored twice to keep Juventus on track for the
scudetto following a 4-0 away thumping of almost-relegated
Novara.
Antonio Cassano scored for the first time since heart
surgery in second-placed AC Milan's 4-1 win at Siena. The
victory kept the champions three points behind Juve with three
games left.
- - - -
PORTUGAL
Porto clinched their 26th Portuguese Premier League title
thanks to 2-0 win at Maritimo as rivals Benfica slipped to a 2-2
draw at Rio Ave.
Burly Brazil winger Hulk fired in two penalties while
Benfica failed to retain a 2-1 advantage earned with goals from
Spanish forward Nolito and Paraguay striker Oscar Cardozo,
allowing Rio Ave to level in the 51st minute.
Benfica's draw left Porto with a six-point advantage with
only two matches left. The "Dragons" have a better head-to-head
record.
- - - -
SERBIA
Serbian champions Partizan Belgrade won a record fifth
successive league title and their 24th overall with three games
to spare after a 4-0 win at Borac Cacak.
The victory left Partizan 12 points clear of traditional
city rivals Red Star and gave their Israeli manager Avram Grant
the first taste of success since he left Chelsea after guiding
them to the Champions League final in 2008.
- - - -
RUSSIA
Ten-man Zenit St Petersburg beat Dynamo Moscow 2-1 to claim
a second consecutive Russian Premier League title with three
games to spare.
Luciano Spalletti's team, backed by Russian energy giant
Gazprom, only needed a draw in the top-of-the-table clash to
clinch a third domestic title since 2007 and fourth in total.
(Editing by Dave Thompson)