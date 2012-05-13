LONDON May 13 Manchester City claimed their first English title in 44 years as two stoppage-time goals dashed rivals Manchester United's hopes of lifting the Premier League trophy.

There was also drama on the final day of La Liga as Malaga secured Spain's last Champions League place by finishing fourth.

ENGLAND

Manchester City clinched their first English title since 1968 as stoppage-time goals from Edin Dzeko and Sergio Aguero snatched a 3-2 win over Queens Park Rangers on Sunday.

Manchester United, who beat Sunderland 1-0, and City both ended on 89 points but City's superior goal difference sparked huge celebrations for the blue half of the city.

Arsenal made sure of a Champions League place as a 3-2 win at West Bromwich Albion earned third spot while Tottenham Hotspur will also hope to join them in Europe's top competition after a 2-0 victory over Fulham sealed fourth place.

Tottenham must wait, however, as Chelsea could take the fourth English place in the competition as holders if they beat Bayern Munich in the season's final next Saturday.

Queens Park Rangers survived the drop despite losing to City. Bolton Wanderers joined Wolverhampton Wanderers and Blackburn Rovers through the trap door after they drew 2-2 at Stoke City.

SPAIN

Malaga secured Spain's last Champions League place by finishing fourth in La Liga with a 1-0 win over Sporting Gijon in a dramatic final round of La Liga matches on Sunday.

The Qatar-owned club finished ahead of Europa League winners Atletico Madrid, who beat Villarreal 1-0, and Levante, who overcame Athletic Bilbao 3-0, the latter to enter Europe's second tier club competition for the first time.

Villarreal, who finished fourth last season, joined Sporting Gijon and Racing Santander in being relegated to the second division.

Champions Real Madrid signed off with a 4-1 hammering of Real Mallorca to set a new league points record of 100 and goal-scoring record of 121 for the season. Barcelona were nine points back in second after a 2-2 draw at Real Betis on Saturday.

ITALY

Juventus, who wrapped up the title A week ago, became only the second team to win Serie A with an unbeaten record when they beat Atalanta 3-1 in their final match of the campaign.

Alessandro Del Piero, almost certainly playing the last home game after 19 seasons at the club, was among the scorers for Juve, who can win the double if they beat Napoli in the Italian Cup final on May 20.

Runners-up AC Milan beat relegated Novara 2-1 while Udinese took third and a place in the playoff round of the Champions League qualifying competition by winning 2-0 at Catania.

Lazio, Napoli and Inter Milan will go into the Europa League.

FRANCE

Karim Ait-Fana scored in stoppage-time to lift Montpellier to a 1-0 win over third-placed Lille on Sunday and keep them three points clear of Paris St Germain at the top of Ligue 1 with one game left.

Montpellier, who have never won the French title, are on 79 points with PSG on 76 after they thrashed Stade Rennes 3-0 home thanks to a hat-trick by Nene.

Montpellier travel to basement side Auxerre, who are relegated, next weekend and PSG play at Lorient.

Both clubs secured Champions League places and Lille, who surrendered their title at the Mosson stadium and are on 71 points, will feature in the qualifying round.

GERMANY

Bundesliga champions Borussia Dortmund further challenged Bayern Munich's hold over German football by crushing their rivals 5-2 with a treble by Poland's Robert Lewandowski to lift the German Cup and land their first double.

It was Dortmund's fifth successive win over Bayern, who were at full strength ahead of next Saturday's Champions League final against Chelsea, as they staked an even bigger claim to take over from the Bavarians as Germany's dominant domestic force.

PORTUGAL

A hat-trick by Brazilian striker Kleber spurred champions Porto to end their Portuguese Premier League campaign with a thumping 5-2 win over Rio Ave.

Porto finished the league with 75 points, six ahead of second-placed Benfica who beat Setubal 3-1. Paraguay striker Oscar Cardozo finished as the league's top scorer after firing in one of the Lisbon club's goals to take his season's tally to 20.

Leiria and Feirense were relegated. (Editing by Pritha Sarkar)