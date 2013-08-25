Aug 25 Cardiff City celebrated their promotion to the Premier League by defeating Manchester City 3-2 in the biggest upset of the English season so far.

In Spain, champions Barcelona maintained their perfect start to the season with a 1-0 win at Malaga while Carlos Tevez scored in his first Serie A game to give titleholders Juventus a 1-0 win at Sampdoria on the opening weekend of the Italian league.

- - - -

ENGLAND

Two goals from Fraizer Campbell handed Cardiff City a shock 3-2 victory over Manchester City on Sunday as the Premier League newcomers celebrated a memorable win in their first top flight match at home in 51 years.

At White Hart Lane, a second Roberto Soldado penalty in as many weeks was enough to give Spurs a 1-0 win over Swansea City.

On Saturday, Lukas Podolski and Olivier Giroud gave food for thought to Arsenal fans craving a new striker by scoring in a 3-1 win at Fulham while Liverpool made it two victories from two games at Aston Villa.

- - - -

SPAIN

Barcelona survived a couple of second-half scares to secure a nervous 1-0 win at Malaga on Sunday and maintain their perfect start to their title defence.

The champions were missing the injured Lionel Messi and struggled to create chances until fullback Adriano cut in from the right and curled a low, long-range shot into the corner moments before halftime.

Malaga's teenage forward Fabrice Olinga scuffed a shot against the post and Victor Valdes produced a brilliant save to deny Seba Fernandez late on as Barca held on to make it two wins in two matches.

They top the table on goal difference from Atletico Madrid, who thrashed city rivals Rayo Vallecano 5-0 in Sunday's earlier kickoff. Real Madrid, who won their opening game at home to Real Betis last weekend, play at Granada on Monday.

- - - -

ITALY

Carlos Tevez scored in his first Serie A game to give titleholders Juventus a 1-0 win at Sampdoria on the opening weekend of the league season.

Napoli beat Bologna 3-0 on coach Rafael Benitez's debut and there were also winning starts for Rudi Garcia at AS Roma, who won 2-0 at Livorno, and Walter Mazzarri, whose Inter Milan beat Genoa 2-0.

AC Milan were less fortunate as they slumped to a 2-1 defeat at promoted Hellas Verona, with veteran Luca Toni scoring both goals for the hosts.

- - - -

GERMANY

Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben struck as Bayern Munich eased past Nuremberg 2-0 to maintain their perfect start to the season and join Borussia Dortmund, Bayer Leverkusen and Mainz 05 with maximum points from three games at the top of the table.

Borussia Dortmund beat Werder Bremen 1-0, Leverkusen beat Borussia Moenchengladbach 4-2 and Mainz 05 beat VfL Wolfsburg 2-0.

Schalke 04, fourth last season, are among the six teams without a win after they were beaten 2-1 at Hanover 96.

Eintracht Frankfurt got off the mark with a 2-0 win at pointless Eintracht Braunschweig and Augsburg opened their account by beating VfB Stuttgart 2-1.

- - - -

FRANCE

Goals from Paris St Germain's South American duo Edinson Cavani and Ezequiel Lavezzi led the French champions to a 2-1 victory at promoted Nantes on Sunday.

PSG, who drew their opening two games, have five points from three matches, and are four points behind arch rivals Olympique Marseille who continued their perfect start to the season with a 1-0 win at Valenciennes on Saturday.

- - - -

NETHERLANDS

Surprise package PEC Zwolle kept up their 100 percent start to the season when Guyon Fernandez and Rochdi Achenteh scored in a 2-0 home triumph over Cambuur Leeuwarden.

A fourth successive victory moved PEC two points clear at the top of the table while PSV Eindhoven's winning start was halted by a 1-1 draw at Heracles Almelo where Park Ji-Sung marked his return with an 86th-minute equaliser for the visitors.

Graziano Pelle scored a hat-trick as Feyenoord ended their worst start of three successive defeats by earning their first points with a 3-1 home victory over NAC Breda.

- - - -

SWITZERLAND

FC Sion were still waiting for their first league goal of the season after completing their sixth game on Sunday, setting a new record for the Swiss Super League with a 0-0 draw against FC Thun.

Previously, the longest any team has had to wait for their first goal was 529 minutes endured by Neuchatel Xamax in 2011/12.

Leaders Young Boys dropped their first points when they were beaten 2-1 at home by Grasshoppers after Brazilian Caio scored an 86th minute winner.

- - - -

AUSTRIA

Salzburg striker Jonathan Soriano took his tally to eight goals in six games when he converted a penalty to give the Austrian Bundesliga leaders a 1-0 win over Admira Wacker.

Salzburg, who have 14 points, stayed one clear of promoted Groedig who pulled off their biggest upset yet by winning 1-0 at Rapid Vienna.

- - - -

GREECE

Olympiakos Piraeus maintained their 100 per cent start to the defence of their Super League crown on Sunday after coming from behind to compete a 2-1 home success against Atromitos Athinon.

The win ensured they moved two points clear ahead of three teams on four points.

