LONDON Aug 23 Champions Juventus suffered a shock 1-0 home defeat by Udinese in their Serie A opener but Barcelona began the defence of their Spanish title with a victory and Chelsea got back to winning ways in the Premier League.

ENGLAND

Spain forward Pedro scored on his Chelsea debut to help them to a 3-2 win at West Bromwich Albion, the champions' first success in three matches this season.

Former England defender John Terry was sent off but Chelsea hung on to take the three points which left them five behind leaders Manchester City, who continued their perfect start with a 2-0 victory at Everton.

Manchester United were held to a 0-0 home draw by Newcastle United and Leicester City drew 1-1 with Tottenham Hotspur to move up to seven points after three games.

- -

SPAIN

Real Madrid were held to a 0-0 draw at promoted Sporting Gijon in Rafa Benitez's first game in charge since returning to Spain after champions Barcelona began their bid for a sixth title in eight years with a 1-0 success at Athletic Bilbao.

Real's expensively assembled squad were unable to find a way past Gijon's determined defence at the Molinon, while Barca got off to a winning start thanks to a fine volley from Luis Suarez nine minutes into the second half after Lionel Messi had earlier had a penalty saved.

Atletico Madrid, the 2014 champions, edged another promoted side, Las Palmas, 1-0 on Saturday, Antoine Griezmann's deflected free kick settling the match at the Calderon. Valencia also struggled in a 0-0 stalemate at Rayo Vallecano.

- -

ITALY

Serie A champions Juventus slumped to a 1-0 home defeat against Udinese in their opening game of the Italian league season after Cyril Thereau's 78th-minute goal.

Defeat ended a much-changed Juve's 47-match unbeaten home league record.

Verona and last term's runners-up AS Roma shared a 1-1 draw while Fiorentina beat AC Milan 2-0 as the Rossoneri's woes from last term carried over.

- -

GERMANY

Borussia Dortmund climbed to the top of the Bundesliga after crushing promoted Ingolstadt 4-0, the same score they had beaten Borussia Moenchengladbach by in the season opener last week.

Matthias Ginter slotted in and Marco Reus doubled the visitors' lead five minutes later with a penalty before two late goals from Shinji Kagawa and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang saw them top the table ahead of champions Bayern Munich on goal difference.

Bayern needed a last-gasp winner from Robert Lewandowski to come from a goal down to beat Hoffenheim 2-1 after the hosts had opened the scoring after only nine seconds through Kevin Volland.

Bayer Leverkusen are also on six points following a 1-0 win at Hanover 96.

- -

FRANCE

Paris St. Germain beat Montpellier 1-0 away, Olympique Lyonnais fell to a surprise 2-1 defeat at home to Stade Rennes while Monaco drew 1-1 at Toulouse.

Olympique de Marseille finally picked up their first points of the Ligue 1 season with a crushing 6-0 thrashing of newcomers Troyes.

- -

NETHERLANDS

Poland striker Arkadiusz Milik continued his scoring form as Ajax Amsterdam continued their perfect start to the Dutch league season with a 2-0 victory at NEC Nijmegen.

The win keeps Ajax top of the table with nine points from their three matches, ahead of Feyenoord on goal difference after the Rotterdam club also made it three wins from as many games this campaign with a 2-0 success at home to Vitesse Arnhem.

Champions PSV Eindhoven drew 1-1 at Heerenveen.

- -

PORTUGAL

Champions Benfica suffered a shock 1-0 defeat at modest Arouca, completing a weekend in which none of the big three managed to win.

Sporting were held 1-1 at home by Pacos de Ferreira while Porto chalked up the same scoreline at Maritimo.

- -

GREECE

Greek champions Olympiakos Piraeus made a typical galvanising start to the new Super League season with an impressive 3-0 home victory over Panionios.

AEK Athens made a triumphant return to top-flight football following a two-year absence with an emphatic 3-0 home win over Platanias.