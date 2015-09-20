LONDON, Sept 20 Leaders Manchester City lost their 100 percent Premier League record with a 2-1 home loss to West Ham United while Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund and Inter Milan all won to stay top.

ENGLAND

Premier League leaders Manchester City suffered a surprise 2-1 home defeat by West Ham United that ended their 100 percent record and cut their advantage over second-placed local rivals Manchester United to two points.

West Ham became the first team to score a league goal versus City this term when Victor Moses struck after six minutes and they doubled their lead through Diafra Sakho before 55 million pounds ($85.44 million) man Kevin de Bruyne pulled a goal back.

Struggling champions Chelsea are eight points off the pace after winning 2-0 against visitors Arsenal, who finished a fiery match with nine men, after goals by Kurt Zouma and Eden Hazard.

Manchester United's newly-signed French teenager Anthony Martial scored twice in a 3-2 win at Southampton that took them above a West Ham side in third place and level on 12 points with Leicester City, who drew 2-2 at Stoke City.

- -

SPAIN

Lionel Messi struck twice and missed a penalty as Barcelona thrashed Levante 4-1 to maintain their 100 percent record in La Liga.

Barca struck three times in 11 second-half minutes thanks to goals from defender Marc Bartra, Neymar and a penalty from Messi. Victor pulled one back for Levante before Messi fired another spot-kick over the bar but the Argentine striker made amends with his second goal in the 90th minute.

A Karim Benzema header gave Real Madrid a narrow 1-0 win at home to Granada who were left angry that a Youssef El-Arabi goal was wrongly ruled offside.

Real are two points behind Barcelona and level with Villarreal and Celta Vigo on 10 points.

- -

GERMANY

Borussia Dortmund cruised past Bayer Leverkusen 3-0 to reclaim top spot in the Bundesliga and stretch their perfect start to five wins out of five league games.

Champions Bayern beat Darmstadt 98 3-0 to move to 15 points with a fifth win but Dortmund's victory, their 11th consecutive in all competitions, put them ahead on goal difference.

VFl Wolfsburg beat Hertha Berlin 2-0 to cling on to third spot, while Schalke 04 needed talented teenager Leroy Sane to beat struggling VfB Stuttgart 1-0 and move up to fourth place.

Borussia Moenchengladbach coach Lucien Favre resigned on Sunday as a result of their poor run of results, with his side having lost their opening five league matches.

- -

ITALY

Inter Milan kept up their perfect Serie A record when Mauro Icardi gave them a 1-0 win at unbeaten Chievo to leave them as the only team with 12 points from their opening four games.

Torino are second, two points behind, after a Fabio Quagliarella double earned a 2-0 win over Walter Zenga's Sampdoria.

Francesco Totti, 39 this month, scored his 300th competitive goal for AS Roma in their 2-2 draw at home to Sassuolo.

Titleholders Juventus claimed their first league win of the season when they beat Genoa 2-0 away with an own goal by goalkeeper Eugenio Lamanna and a Paul Pogba penalty.

- -

FRANCE

Paris St Germain retained their Ligue 1 lead despite being held for the second time in a row in a 1-1 stalemate at Stade de Reims on Saturday.

With 14 points from six games, the champions lead Stade Rennais and St Etienne by one point.

Ten-man Olympique de Marseille and Olympique Lyonnais shared the points in a 1-1 draw in the clash of the weekend on Sunday with the game interrupted for 23 minutes by crowd trouble.

- -

PORTUGAL

Porto midfielder Andre Andre scored with four minutes left to snatch a dramatic 1-0 win over Benfica in a full-blooded Classico full of incident at the Dragao stadium.

Porto are top with 13 points from five games, three ahead of Sporting, who host Nacional on Monday. Benfica, whose new coach Rui Vitoria is already under pressure, are third with nine. (Editing by Ken Ferris and Pritha Sarkar)