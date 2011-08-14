LONDON Aug 14 Manchester United began the
defence of their English Premier League title with a 2-1 win at
West Bromwich Albion at the weekend.
Chelsea, runners-up last season, Arsenal and Liverpool had
to settle for draws.
German champions Borussia Dortmund slumped to a surprise
defeat at Hoffenheim in the second round of the Bundesliga,
while French champions Lille were beaten at home by Montpellier.
ENGLAND
Manchester United got off to a winning start in the defence
of their Premier League title with a 2-1 victory at West
Bromwich Albion, while their main rivals dropped points.
Striker Wayne Rooney set United on their way with a
13th-minute goal, before West Brom equalised after a mistake by
new United keeper David De Gea. Ashley Young created the winner
as Steven Reid turned the winger's strike into his own net.
Chelsea could manage only a 0-0 draw at Stoke City in Andre
Villas-Boas's first league match in charge, while fellow
heavyweights Arsenal drew 0-0 at Newcastle United and Liverpool
were held 1-1 by Sunderland at Anfield.
League newcomers Queens Park Rangers were given a sharp
lesson in top-flight football in a 4-0 thumping by Bolton
Wanderers in a match in which they lost one of their new
signings to injury early on, scored an own goal, and received a
red card.
GERMANY
Champions Borussia Dortmund, who began with an impressive
3-1 win over Hamburg a week ago, were beaten 1-0 at Hoffenheim
on Saturday courtesy of an early Sejad Salihovic free kick.
Luiz Gustavo scored in stoppage time to give Bayern Munich a
1-0 win at VfL Wolfsburg after their season-opening defeat to
Borussia Moenchengladbach last week. Both teams have three
points after two games.
Fellow Champions League competitors Bayer Leverkusen, last
season's runners-up, snatched a win by the same score against
Werder Bremen with an 85th minute Michal Kadlec goal for their
first points of the season.
Mainz 05, who beat Freiburg 2-1 away, and Hanover 96, who
won by the same score at Nuremburg, lead the standings with six
points from their opening two games.
FRANCE
French champions Lille were beaten 1-0 at home by
Montpellier despite creating the better chances. Forward Olivier
Giroud netted the winner midway through the second period
Olympique Marseille were held to a 2-2 draw after Auxerre
came from two down. Loic Remy and Andre Ayew put Marseille in
front before the break then hosts Auxerre hit back through Alain
Traore and Roy Contout in the second half.
Promoted Evian picked up their first win in the top flight
with a 1-0 home success over Nice.
Ambitious Paris St Germain dropped points again when Stade
Rennes' Jonathan Pitroipa struck two minutes from time to snatch
a 1-1 home draw.
PORTUGAL
Premier League champions Porto beat Vitoria Guimaraes 1-0 to
take a head start over Benfica and Sporting, who were both held
to draws in the opening round of the league. Brazilian forward
Hulk scored Porto's winner from the spot after Sapunaru was
brought down.
Last season's runners-up, Benfica, drew 2-2 at promoted Gil
Vicente after failing to defend an early two-goal lead.
Spanish forward Nolito and Argentine striker Javier Saviola
scored for Benfica in the first 20 minutes.
Sporting drew 1-1 at home with Olhanense, leaving coach
Domingos Paciencia disappointed with his first official match in
charge of the Lisbon side.
NETHERLANDS
Ajax Amsterdam hit five against Heerenveen to stay on top of
the Dutch league on goal difference ahead of arch-rival
Feyenoord and Twente Enschede.
Feyenoord cruised to a 3-0 home win over Roda JC Kerkrade,
while Twente beat AZ Alkmaar 2-0 with a superb second goal from
Costa Rican Bryan Ruiz, who beat compatriot Esteban with a
superb lob.
(Compiled by Stephen Wood; Editing by John Mehaffey; To
query or comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double click on the news link below:
for all sports stories