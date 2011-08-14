LONDON Aug 14 Manchester United began the defence of their English Premier League title with a 2-1 win at West Bromwich Albion at the weekend.

Chelsea, runners-up last season, Arsenal and Liverpool had to settle for draws.

German champions Borussia Dortmund slumped to a surprise defeat at Hoffenheim in the second round of the Bundesliga, while French champions Lille were beaten at home by Montpellier.

ENGLAND

Manchester United got off to a winning start in the defence of their Premier League title with a 2-1 victory at West Bromwich Albion, while their main rivals dropped points.

Striker Wayne Rooney set United on their way with a 13th-minute goal, before West Brom equalised after a mistake by new United keeper David De Gea. Ashley Young created the winner as Steven Reid turned the winger's strike into his own net.

Chelsea could manage only a 0-0 draw at Stoke City in Andre Villas-Boas's first league match in charge, while fellow heavyweights Arsenal drew 0-0 at Newcastle United and Liverpool were held 1-1 by Sunderland at Anfield.

League newcomers Queens Park Rangers were given a sharp lesson in top-flight football in a 4-0 thumping by Bolton Wanderers in a match in which they lost one of their new signings to injury early on, scored an own goal, and received a red card.

GERMANY

Champions Borussia Dortmund, who began with an impressive 3-1 win over Hamburg a week ago, were beaten 1-0 at Hoffenheim on Saturday courtesy of an early Sejad Salihovic free kick.

Luiz Gustavo scored in stoppage time to give Bayern Munich a 1-0 win at VfL Wolfsburg after their season-opening defeat to Borussia Moenchengladbach last week. Both teams have three points after two games.

Fellow Champions League competitors Bayer Leverkusen, last season's runners-up, snatched a win by the same score against Werder Bremen with an 85th minute Michal Kadlec goal for their first points of the season.

Mainz 05, who beat Freiburg 2-1 away, and Hanover 96, who won by the same score at Nuremburg, lead the standings with six points from their opening two games.

FRANCE

French champions Lille were beaten 1-0 at home by Montpellier despite creating the better chances. Forward Olivier Giroud netted the winner midway through the second period

Olympique Marseille were held to a 2-2 draw after Auxerre came from two down. Loic Remy and Andre Ayew put Marseille in front before the break then hosts Auxerre hit back through Alain Traore and Roy Contout in the second half.

Promoted Evian picked up their first win in the top flight with a 1-0 home success over Nice.

Ambitious Paris St Germain dropped points again when Stade Rennes' Jonathan Pitroipa struck two minutes from time to snatch a 1-1 home draw.

PORTUGAL

Premier League champions Porto beat Vitoria Guimaraes 1-0 to take a head start over Benfica and Sporting, who were both held to draws in the opening round of the league. Brazilian forward Hulk scored Porto's winner from the spot after Sapunaru was brought down.

Last season's runners-up, Benfica, drew 2-2 at promoted Gil Vicente after failing to defend an early two-goal lead. Spanish forward Nolito and Argentine striker Javier Saviola scored for Benfica in the first 20 minutes.

Sporting drew 1-1 at home with Olhanense, leaving coach Domingos Paciencia disappointed with his first official match in charge of the Lisbon side.

NETHERLANDS

Ajax Amsterdam hit five against Heerenveen to stay on top of the Dutch league on goal difference ahead of arch-rival Feyenoord and Twente Enschede.

Feyenoord cruised to a 3-0 home win over Roda JC Kerkrade, while Twente beat AZ Alkmaar 2-0 with a superb second goal from Costa Rican Bryan Ruiz, who beat compatriot Esteban with a superb lob.

