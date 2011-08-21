LONDON Aug 21 Big-spending Manchester City
maintained their perfect start to the Premier League season with
a 3-2 win at Bolton Wanderers, while Arsenal capped a week to
forget with a 2-0 home defeat by Liverpool.
In France, Montpellier HSC remained the only side with a 100
percent record, while there were surprise leaders in Germany too
where last season's relegation battlers Borussia
Moenchengladbach have set the early pace in the Bundesliga.
ENGLAND
Manchester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers top the early
standings after winning their second successive matches of the
new Premier League season on Sunday.
City won 3-2 at Bolton Wanderers while Wolves beat Fulham
2-0 at Molineux to make their best start in the top flight since
1979.
City lead the standings on goal difference, while champions
Manchester United could join them on Monday if they beat
Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford when Spurs play their first
match of the season.
It was another miserable weekend for Arsene Wenger's Arsenal
who lost 2-0 at home to Liverpool, but despite all the problems
facing his side, who have yet to score in the league, the
manager pledged his commitment to the club.
"I am disappointed by our start to the season but there is
no chance I will walk away," Wenger, manager since 1996, said.
"There is only the chance I will still try to give my best for
the club."
- - -
GERMANY
Borussia Moenchengladbach and Hanover 96 lead the table with
seven points from three games after a weekend in which the nine
games produced an impressive 33 goals.
Moenchengladbach, who narrowly survived relegation last
term, are top on goal difference after a 4-1 victory over VfL
Wolfsburg.
Schalke 04 scored four times in the last 35 minutes to
recover from two goals down to win 4-2 at Mainz 05, while Bayern
Munich thumped Hamburg SV 5-0 at home.
- - -
FRANCE
Montpellier are the surprise leaders in France with the only
100 percent record after three matches.
They hammered Stade Rennes 4-0 but fellow south coast side
Olympique Marseille could only manage a 0-0 draw at home to St
Etienne.
Big-spending Paris St Germain recorded their first win of
the campaign, beating Valenciennes 2-1 thanks to Nene's
second-half penalty, while champions Lille won 2-1 at Caen and
Olympique Lyon struggled to a 1-1 draw at Stade Brest.
- - -
NETHERLANDS
Twente Enschede thrashed Heerenveen 5-1 with Marc Janko
scoring twice to maintain their perfect record and go top of the
Dutch league, while Ajax Amsterdam and Feyenoord dropped their
first points.
Ajax fought back from two goals down at VVV Venlo to salvage
a draw, while Guyon Fernandez equalised late on for Feyenoord at
Heracles Almelo.
- - -
PORTUGAL
Brazilian forward Hulk scored two goals and set up another
to earn Porto a 3-1 home win over Gil Vicente in the Portuguese
League before they face Barcelona in the European Super Cup next
Friday.
Rivals Benfica made hard work of notching their first league
win of the season in a 3-1 home win over promoted Feirense.
Sporting were held to a second consecutive draw in the
league, creating no chances in a muted first half and wasting a
handful in the second as they drew 0-0 at Beira Mar.
- - -
SCOTLAND
Champions Rangers moved to the top of the Premier League
with a 3-0 win at previous league leaders Motherwell as the Gers
won their third successive away match without conceding a goal.
Steven Naismith, Kyle Lafferty and Gregg Wylde scored as
Rangers bounced back from Thursday's Europa League loss at
Maribor, while inflicting Motherwell's first defeat of the
season.
Celtic, held to a 0-0 draw by Sion in the Europa League on
Thursday, had another disappointing day, going down to a shock
1-0 home defeat by St Johnstone, who scored their first win at
Parkhead for 13 years thanks to a goal from David Mackay.
Saints goalkeeper Peter Enckelman also saved a penalty from
Kris Commons to keep a clean sheet.
