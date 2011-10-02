LONDON Oct 2 Manchester United and Manchester City are still neck and neck at the top of the English Premier League after weekend victories, Barcelona sealed a first away win to edge ahead at the top of La Liga and champions AC Milan were beaten by Juventus in Seria A. Bayern Munich's 10-match winning streak came to and end.

SPAIN

Barcelona hit the top of La Liga after grinding out a 1-0 win at Sporting Gijon on Sunday, Adriano Correia scoring the only goal for their first victory on the road in the league this season.

Champions Barca have 14 points from six games and were ahead of Levante on goal difference after the season's surprise form-team beat last week´s leaders Real Betis 1-0 for their fourth straight win.

Real Madrid are just a point behind in third place, ahead of Malaga and Valencia on goal difference, when Gonzalo Higuain netted a hat-trick in a 4-0 romp at Espanyol.

ITALY

Juventus beat champions and old rivals AC Milan 2-0 at home thanks to Claudio Marchisio's late double as they joined Udinese at the top.

Udinese overcame Bologna 2-0 while Napoli are a point further back after a stunning 3-0 win at 10-man Inter Milan where Marek Hamsik scored one and could afford to miss a penalty.

Palermo and Cagliari are level with Napoli after 2-0 wins over Siena and Lecce.

ENGLAND

The two Manchester teams continued to set the Premier League pace with City hammering Blackburn Rovers 4-0 and United labouring to a less convincing 2-0 victory over Norwich City.

Both sides have 19 points from seven games, with the champions top on goal difference, three ahead of third-placed Chelsea who underlined their ambitions with a 5-1 thumping of Bolton Wanderers thanks to a Frank Lampard hat-trick.

Manchester City had put behind them a difficult week in which they suspended striker Carlos Tevez to run riot in Blackburn with the goals coming from Adam Johnson, Mario Balotelli, Samir Nasri and Stefan Savic.

United were lucky not to fall behind to their promoted visitors Norwich before snatching the points with second-half goals from Anderson and Danny Welbeck.

In the north London derby, Tottenham Hotpur beat Arsenal 2-1, while in a west London derby Fulham thrashed Queens Park Rangers 6-0.

GERMANY

Bayern Munich's 10-game winning streak in all competitions came to an end on Saturday when they drew 0-0 at Hoffenheim but still extended their lead at the top to three points.

Bayern, who have now kept a clean sheet in 11 consecutive games, are on 19 points from eight games, three ahead of Werder Bremen, who slumped to a 3-2 defeat at Hanover 96 courtesy of a Mohammed Abdellaoue hat-trick.

Bundesliga champions Borussia Dortmund crushed promoted Augsburg 4-0 thanks to a hat-trick from Robert Lewandowski to move up to sixth on 13.

On Sunday Schalke 04 beat Hamburg SV 2-1 with Klaas-Jan Huntelaar scoring twice to lift them to fourth on 15.

FRANCE

Javier Pastore's second-half goal helped Paris St Germain to a 2-0 win over top-of-the-table rivals Olympique Lyon and sent the big-spending hosts three points clear in Ligue 1.

Champions Lille are just a point behind Lyon after ending a run of five successive draws in all competitions with a comfortable 2-0 win over Stade Rennes, whom they leapfrogged up into fifth.

Last season's runners-up Olympique Marseille could only muster a 1-1 at home with Stade Brest to lie 13th after nine games.

NETHERLANDS

AZ Alkmaar cruised to a 3-1 win at VVV Venlo to move four points clear on top of the Dutch league as Twente Enschede drew 2-2 against Excelsior Rotterdam.

Groningen handed 10-man Ajax Amsterdam their first defeat as Leandro Bacuna converted a 62nd minute penalty, while PSV Eindhoven moved into the second position following a late 2-0 win at NEC Nijmegen.

PORTUGAL

Argentine forward Javier Saviola put in a man-of-the match with two goals as Benfica punished Pacos De Ferreira 4-1 at home to retain top spot of the Portuguese Premier League, level with champions Porto on 17 points.

Porto secured a comfortable 3-0 win away to Academica. Sporting snatched a 1-0 win away to Vitoria Guimaraes to climb to third despite playing most of the match with 10 men.

