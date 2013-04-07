April 7 Bayern Munich celebrated their 22nd Bundesliga title success, achieved in record time, after beating Eintracht Frankfurt 1-0 thanks to a goal from Bastian Schweinsteiger.

GERMANY

Bayern Munich won the league in record time, winning 1-0 at Eintracht Frankfurt to remain 20 points clear with six games remaining.

The Bavarians ended the two-year reign of Borussia Dortmund by clinching a 22nd Bundesliga title faster than any team in the league's 50-year history. It was their 23rd German championship overall.

Bastian Schweinsteiger flicked the ball into the net with a neat backheel in the 52nd minute to put Bayern on 75 points. Second-placed Dortmund beat Augsburg 4-2.

Schalke 04, in fourth, boosted hopes of a Champions League place next season by defeating Werder Bremen 2-0 with goals from Julian Draxler and Ciprian Marica.

They are four points behind Bayer Leverkusen who drew 1-1 at home to VfL Wolfsburg.

SPAIN

Barcelona shrugged off the absence of injured World Player of the Year Lionel Messi to stay 13 points clear of second-placed Real Madrid with a crushing 5-0 win at home to Real Mallorca.

Cesc Fabregas, playing in Messi's roving forward role, scored his first hat-trick since returning to his boyhood club from Arsenal and Alexis Sanchez struck twice as Barca moved a step closer to a fourth title in five years.

On a festive night for the fans at the Nou Camp, defender Eric Abidal made his return a year after undergoing a liver transplant and coach Tito Vilanova was back on the bench there for the first time since having cancer treatment in New York.

Real Madrid came from a goal down to beat Levante 5-1, Cristiano Ronaldo coming off the bench to score with a fine volley and to set up Mesut Ozil for the first of his two goals.

Barca have 78 points with eight games left, Real Madrid have 65 and Atletico are third on 62 after they had two players sent off in a 0-0 draw at Getafe.

ENGLAND

With the top two not in action until Monday's Manchester United-Manchester City derby, the focus was on the battle for Champions League qualification and Chelsea jumped above Tottenham Hotspur into third place with a 2-1 win over Sunderland.

It was Italian Paolo Di Canio's first match in charge of Sunderland since taking over as manager from Martin O'Neill.

Spurs were held 2-2 at home by Everton and, despite going ahead through Emmanuel Adebayor after 34 seconds, they needed an 87th-minute goal by Gylfi Sigurdsson to rescue a point.

Chelsea have 58 points from 31 games, level on points with fourth-placed Spurs and with a game in hand. Arsenal, in fifth, have 56 points after a 2-1 win at West Bromwich Albion.

Leaders United, who are 15 points clear with 77 points from 30 games, host second-placed City on Monday.

Reading prop up the table on 23 points with Queens Park Rangers a point above them after they were held 1-1 by third-from-bottom Wigan Athletic, who scored deep in stoppage time to deny QPR who played most of the match with 10 men.

ITALY

Juventus stayed nine points ahead of second-placed Napoli with a 2-1 win over bottom club Pescara after Montenegro striker Mirko Vucinic scored twice in a late six-minute spell.

First-half goals from Goran Pandev and Blerim Dzemaili gave Napoli, who have 62 points, a 2-0 win at home to lowly Genoa.

AC Milan stayed third, the Champions League playoff round spot, after blowing a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 at Fiorentina who had Nenad Tomovic sent off in the 39th minute.

Milan have 58 points and fourth-placed Fiorentina are on 52.

German Denis scored a 12-minute hat-trick to give Atalanta a 4-3 win at Inter Milan who are joint fifth with 50 points.

FRANCE

Paris St Germain maintained a seven-point lead in Ligue 1 with a 2-0 win at Stade Rennes thanks to goals by Jeremy Menez and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

PSG, who fielded a mainly reserve team ahead of their Champions League quarter-final return leg at Barcelona, have 64 points with seven matches left.

Olympique Marseille are second on 57 points after Andre-Pierre Gignac earned a 1-0 victory at home to Girondins Bordeaux.

St Etienne moved up to third on 53 points with a 1-0 home win over Evian Thonon Gaillard. Olympique Lyon slipped to fourth on goal difference after going down 1-0 at Stade Reims - their third league defeat in a row.

NETHERLANDS

Ajax Amsterdam cruised to a 4-0 home victory over Heracles Almelo to remain three points clear at the top while PSV Eindhoven and Vitesse Arnhem also beat Willem II Tilburg and NAC Breda respectively.

Three minutes into the second half, Ajax goalkeeper Kenneth Vermeer was sent off and he will now miss next week's clash with PSV through suspension.

Lasse Schoene, Kolbeinn Sigthorsson, Ryan Babel and Christian Eriksen were on target for the leaders.

Mark van Bommel, Ola Toivonen and Timothy Derijck scored in second-placed PSV's 3-1 win while Ivorian Wilfried Bony struck twice for third-placed Vitesse in their 3-0 home win to lift his league tally to 29 goals this season.

PORTUGAL

Leaders Benfica eased past Olhanense 2-0 to put pressure on second-placed Porto who host Braga on Monday.

Argentine winger Eduardo Salvio and Serb midfielder Nemanja Matic struck in the second half for Benfica.

The Lisbon club have 67 points with five games to go, seven ahead of Porto.

GREECE

Olympiakos Piraeus, who clinched the title last month, swept past Platanias 4-0 with goals from Djamel Abdoun, David Fuster, Kostas Mitroglou and Panagiotis Vlachodimos.

The champions are 17 points ahead of PAOK Salonika, who beat Veria 2-0, with two matches left.

New coach Giannis Vonortas drew a blank in his first game in charge as seventh-placed Panathinaikos were held to a 0-0 draw at home to Panionios. (Editing by Tony Jimenez)