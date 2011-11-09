MOSCOW Nov 9 Russia players showed their
support for FC Krasnodar striker Spartak Gogniyev, who was badly
beaten during a league match at the weekend, by wearing T-shirts
bearing his name in training on Wednesday.
All 20 squad members, preparing for Friday's international
friendly against Greece, came out at Moscow's Lokomotiv stadium
wearing shirts which read 'Spartak Gogniyev! We are with you!'
"It was the whole team's idea. We had to show our support
for one of our fellow colleagues," Russia captain Andrei
Arshavin told reporters.
Krasnodar captain Gogniyev suffered a broken nose and ribs,
severe bruising, and concussion after being attacked by a group
of men dressed in police uniforms during Friday's reserve game
against Chechen side Terek Grozny.
The 30-year-old former Russia international had minor
surgery on Tuesday and doctors said he should be released from
hospital in the next few days.
"We had seen on video that a group of men, some dressed in
Terek's uniform, beating Gogniyev with brutal force just off the
pitch," Vladimir Katkov, head of the FA's disciplinary
committee, told reporters following a hearing on Wednesday.
"Just watching the video leaves you feeling sick. It wasn't
a fight, it was simply a group of people attacking one person.
Just a terrible thing. We have identified those attackers and we
will deal with them at out next hearing."
TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE
The incident in Grozny has led many players to worry about
their safety.
"Such things are totally unacceptable. The players are
horrified about what is going on," Russian players' union (RSFT)
chief Vladimir Leonchenko told reporters on Wednesday.
"If we have Russian players worried then what about those
who come here from abroad?" he said.
"We've seen huge money being pumped into our league, clubs
like Anzhi (Makhachkala) spending millions of dollars on their
players but, on the other hand, we see players being attacked,
they get their contracts annulled and threatened with guns."
Former Montenegro striker Nikola Nikezic lodged a complaint
with FIFA and UEFA earlier this year saying he had been forced
to end his contract with Krasnodar's city rivals Kuban after
being beaten up and threatened with a gun.
Kuban were fined $70,570 by the Russian FA while the club's
sporting director and assistant coach received lengthy bans for
their role in the incident.
