MOSCOW, Sept 29 Montenegro's Miodrag Bozovic was
named coach of struggling Russian Premier League side Amkar Perm
on Thursday, returning to the Ural-based club after a three-year
absence.
The 43-year-old replaces Rashid Rakhimov, who was sacked on
Wednesday following a winless 10-game streak that dropped the
team to 13th place.
Amkar just escaped relegation after finishing third from the
bottom last year but decided to drop out of the top flight
because of mounting debt before changing their mind a few weeks
later.
They received a lifeline from Russian soccer chiefs and were
allowed to remain in the Premier League but after a promising
start to the season their struggles continued.
In 2008, Bozovic led unfashionable Amkar to a fourth-place
finish and the Russian Cup final before being named coach of FK
Moscow. But that club was liquidated before the 2010 season
after its main sponsor Norilsk Nickel withdrew its financing.
He was appointed coach of Dynamo Moscow in April 2010 but
was sacked 12 months later after they were knocked out of the
Russian Cup quarter-finals by lowly Rostov.
It was the second coaching change in Russia's top flight in
24 hours and the fourth in the last 10 days, with big spenders
Anzhi Makhachkala, Chechen club Terek Grozny and Siberian side
Tom Tomsk also taking a new direction.
(Reporting by Gennady Fyodorov; editing by Justin Palmer)
