MOSCOW Feb 12 The fate of Anzhi Makhachkala coach Yuri Krasnozhan will be decided on Monday, the big-spending Russian Premier League club said.

"It's true the club has undergone a reshuffling," Anzhi vice-president German Chistyakov told local media on Sunday.

"General director Alan Soziyev had already left the club by mutual consent. We're not going to discuss why, it's a matter for the club." he said.

"As for the coach, we plan to meet Krasnozhan on Monday and make a decision then."

Krasnozhan, 48, joined Anzhi at the end of the year after he was sacked by Lokomotiv Moscow earlier in the season despite them being among the league leaders at the time.

Lokomotiv said he was fired for "negligence in his job" following a controversial defeat by Anzhi.

Shortly after being named Anzhi director in December, Soziyev, a former Krasnozhan agent, brought him to the wealthy club from the volatile North Caucasus region to replace Andrei Gordeyev and Brazilian Roberto Carlos. The duo had been placed in charge in a joint caretaker capacity in September when long-serving coach Gadzhi Gadzhiyev was sacked.

Anzhi, bankrolled by billionaire Suleiman Kerimov, have been linked with several high-profile coaches, including Fabio Capello and former Russia boss Guus Hiddink, in the past.

Local media said on Sunday that Capello, seen as favourite to take the hot seat after quitting as England manager on Wednesday, visited Moscow at the weekend to negotiate a deal with Anzhi.

It would have been Capello's second visit to the Russian capital since November, although the Italian, who had been under contract with England, previously denied any contact with the Makhachkala club.

"I came to Moscow to see the ballet at the Bolshoi Theatre, not for football," he told Russian media then.

Kerimov's money helped to lure Cameroon striker Samuel Eto'o from Inter Milan last year. According to media reports, Eto'o, who signed a three-year deal in August, is now the highest-paid player in world soccer with an annual salary of 20 million euros ($26.8 million).

