MOSCOW, Dec 27 Big-spending Russian Premier
League club Anzhi Makhachkala named Yuri Krasnozhan, fired by
Lokomotiv Moscow this year, as coach on Tuesday.
The 48-year-old replaces Andrei Gordeyev and Brazilian
Roberto Carlos who took over in a joint caretaker capacity in
September when the long-serving Gadzhi Gadzhiyev was sacked.
"The board of directors have appointed Yuri Krasnozhan as
head coach of Anzhi Makhachkala," the wealthy club from the
volatile North Caucasus region said on their website
(www.fc-anji.ru).
"The Russian coach has signed a five-year contract."
Krasnozhan was sacked by Lokomotiv in June despite the club
being among the league leaders at the time. The railway side
said he was fired for "negligence in his job" following a
controversial defeat by Anzhi.
"I'm very grateful to the Anzhi bosses for entrusting me
with these huge responsibilities," said Krasnozhan who made his
name as a coach at North Caucasus rivals Spartak Nalchik.
POPULAR CLUB
"Anzhi have become one of the more popular clubs in recent
times, followed not only in Russia but also round the world."
The club, bankrolled by billionaire Suleiman Kerimov, had
been linked with several high-profile coaches including
England's Fabio Capello, Real Madrid's Jose Mourinho and former
Russia boss Guus Hiddink.
Russian Kerimov's money helped lure Cameroon striker Samuel
Eto'o from Inter Milan during the last transfer window on a
three-year deal.
According to media reports, Eto'o is now the highest-paid
player in world soccer with an annual salary of 20 million euros
($26.8 million).
Asked if he could deal with Eto'o and Roberto Carlos, who
still plays at left back, Krasnozhan said: "Anzhi are not just
Roberto and Samuel. We also have a lot of other talented
players, local guys.
"I don't have to control them. We must be as one, as a
team."
Anzhi consultant German Tkachenko said he had been thinking
of someone else for the job.
"We, as consultants, offered a different candidate for the
head coaching post," Kerimov's close friend Tkachenko told
Russian media. "But the club decided differently."
