MOSCOW, Sept 29 Big-spending Anzhi Makhachkala have sacked long-serving coach Gadzhi Gadzhiyev, the Russian Premier League club said on Thursday.

"The management of FK Anzhi have decided to relieve head coach Gadzhi Gadzhiyev from his duties," the club said on their website (www.fc-anji.ru).

Anzhi added that Gadzhiyev's assistant Andrei Gordeyev and Brazilian full back Roberto Carlos, who joined the club in February, would share the coaching duties for now.

Anzhi, based in the volatile North Caucasus region and bankrolled by Russian billionaire Suleiman Kerimov, recently signed Cameroon striker Samuel Eto'o from Inter Milan and made him the highest paid footballer in the world, according to media reports. (Reporting by Gennady Fyodorov; editing by Ed Osmond) To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

