MOSCOW, Sept 29 Big-spending Anzhi Makhachkala
have sacked long-serving coach Gadzhi Gadzhiyev, the Russian
Premier League club said on Thursday.
"The management of FK Anzhi have decided to relieve head
coach Gadzhi Gadzhiyev from his duties," the club said on their
website (www.fc-anji.ru).
Anzhi added that Gadzhiyev's assistant Andrei Gordeyev and
Brazilian full back Roberto Carlos, who joined the club in
February, would share the coaching duties for now.
Anzhi, based in the volatile North Caucasus region and
bankrolled by Russian billionaire Suleiman Kerimov, recently
signed Cameroon striker Samuel Eto'o from Inter Milan and made
him the highest paid footballer in the world, according to media
reports.
(Reporting by Gennady Fyodorov; editing by Ed Osmond)
