By Gennady Fyodorov
MOSCOW, Sept 29 Big-spending Russian club Anzhi
Makhachkala sacked long-serving coach Gadzhi Gadzhiyev on
Thursday and put his assistant Andrei Gordeyev and Brazilian
Roberto Carlos in temporary charge.
Roberto Carlos, who joined the club in February as a player,
said Anzhi had already discussed the possibility of buying
England midfielders Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard from
Liverpool and Chelsea respectively.
"I'll have a meeting with the boss (Russian billionaire
Suleiman Kerimov) later tonight and we'll discuss plans," the
Brazilian was quoted as saying by local media.
"We've already talked about trying to sign players like
Steven Gerrard, Frank Lampard or (Frenchman) Robert Pires."
The Russian Premier League team from the volatile North
Caucasus region announced Gadzhiyev's departure on their website
(www.fc-anji.ru).
"The management of FK Anzhi have decided to relieve head
coach Gadzhi Gadzhiyev of his duties," the club said.
Anzhi, who are bankrolled by Kerimov, made huge headlines
last month by luring Cameroon striker Samuel Eto'o from Inter
Milan on a three-year contract.
According to media reports the 30-year-old Eto'o signed for
an annual salary of 20 million euros ($26.8 million), making him
the highest paid player in the world.
Despite an improvement in form from last season when the
team finished 11th in the 16-team league, Anzhi bosses have been
unhappy with the club's progress.
Anzhi, who were in fourth place a few weeks ago, dropped to
seventh following a 2-2 home draw against Chechen side Terek
Grozny on Monday.
Local media had questioned Gadzhiyev's ability to
communicate with his top players and linked several high-profile
coaches with the job.
GRANT TIPPED
Israeli Avram Grant, a close friend of Kerimov, has been
tipped to succeed the 65-year-old Gadzhiyev after attending
several Anzhi matches in recent weeks.
Asked last week if he was about to take the hot seat, the
former Chelsea manager said: "I can't say. Right now I'm just
helping the team in a consultant role".
Gadzhiyev has had three different stints as Anzhi coach,
leading them to fourth place during his first spell in 2000.
Kerimov has been full of praise for Roberto Carlos, saying
he will make the 2002 World Cup winner the club president when
he retires from playing.
"It was not a spontaneous decision," Anzhi general director
German Chistyakov said of the Brazilian's interim appointment as
joint head coach.
"He has been the team leader on and off the pitch since his
first days here and commands a great deal of authority from
everyone at the club."
Roberto Carlos said the coaching role would only be
temporary.
"My main goal is to continue my playing career," the
38-year-old said on Thursday. "It's a tough job to be a coach
and I see myself more as a manager when I retire."
Roberto Carlos said his discussions with Kerimov would also
include targets for the role of full-time coach.
"We'll talk about coaching candidates," added the Brazilian,
naming England's Fabio Capello, former Russia boss Guus Hiddink
and ex-Brazil supremo Luiz Felipe Scolari among others.
