MOSCOW Nov 7 Russian Premier League players have appealed to the country's FA to take sanctions against Chechen club Terek Grozny after an FC Krasnodar striker was badly beaten in the tunnel during a league game at the weekend.

On Monday, the Russian players' union (RSFT) asked for a thorough investigation into the incident in Grozny, where Spartak Gogniyev suffered serious injuries after being attacked.

In a statement sent to Reuters, the RSFT urged the Russian FA "to take sanctions against the assailants and introduce reforms to change the outrageous attitudes towards players".

Photos of Gogniyev's bloody face were splashed across many Russian newspapers on Monday.

"Krasnodar captain Gogniyev was sent off in Friday's reserve game after arguing with the referee and headed for the tunnel. In there, he was apprehended by a group of men dressed in police uniforms. They grabbed him and dragged him aside, where they proceeded to beat him with batons," the statement said.

"The violent attack took place in sight of Terek's two vice-presidents, one of whom is the Chechen Minister of Sports. Medical examination revealed that Gogniyev suffered broken ribs, a broken nose, severe bruising, and a concussion."

Terek denied wrongdoing and said Gogniyev had provoked home fans but the former Russia international denied his role as an instigator.

"Yes, I did push the referee and I was sent off," the 30-year-old was quoted as saying by local media.

"Well, I over-reacted, it happens but at no time did I say anything bad towards Terek fans or the club's officials."

Former Montenegro striker Nikola Nikezic, who played for Krasnodar's city rivals Kuban last season, lodged a complaint with FIFA and UEFA earlier this year saying he had been beaten up and threatened with a gun as Kuban officials tried to terminate his contract.

Kuban were fined $70,570 by the Russian FA while the club's sporting director and the assistant coach received lengthy bans for their role in the incident.

Kuban settled the dispute by paying Nikezic compensation of $294,000 for the final year of his contract.