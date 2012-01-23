MOSCOW Jan 23 Everton midfielder Diniyar Bilyaletdinov is poised to join Spartak Moscow after agreeing terms with the Russian Premier League club.

"Spartak have agreed in principle with both the English club and the 26-year-old Russian international about his transfer," the nine-times Russian champions said on their website (www.spartak.com) on Monday.

"The contract should be signed after the player completes his medical."

Bilyaletdinov, who joined Everton on a five-year deal reportedly worth 10 million pounds ($15.53 million) from Lokomotiv Moscow in August 2009, has struggled to adjust to English football.

He would become the second Russia international to return home from the English Premier League in the last six months following Yuri Zhirkov's departure from Chelsea to wealthy Anzhi Makhachkala last August. (Reporting By Gennady Fyodorov, editing by Mark Meadows)