MOSCOW Jan 23 Everton midfielder Diniyar Bilyaletdinov is poised to join Spartak Moscow after agreeing terms with the Russian Premier League club.

"Spartak have agreed in principle with both the English club and the 26-year-old Russian international about his transfer," the nine-times Russian champions said on their website (www.spartak.com) on Monday.

"The contract should be signed after the player completes his medical."

Bilyaletdinov, who joined Everton on a five-year deal reportedly worth 10 million pounds ($15.53 million) from Lokomotiv Moscow in August 2009, has struggled to adjust to English football.

He would become the second Russia international to return home from the English Premier League in the last six months following Yuri Zhirkov's departure from Chelsea to wealthy Anzhi Makhachkala last August.

Bilyaletdinov said Spartak had been the only Russian club to make him a firm offer.

"Coming back to Lokomotiv? That wasn't even close," he was quoted as saying by the Sovietsky Sport daily.

"Rubin (Kazan) or Anzhi had not offered anything either. What you have heard (about their interest) was only rumours. In Russia only Spartak had given me a concrete offer." (Reporting By Gennady Fyodorov, editing by Mark Meadows and Pritha Sarkar)