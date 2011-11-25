Soccer-Mane double puts Liverpool back on track
Feb 11 Liverpool finally kick-started their year and damaged Tottenham Hotspur's slender Premier League title hopes as Sadio Mane struck both goals in a 2-0 victory at Anfield on Saturday.
MOSCOW Nov 25 England manager Fabio Capello denied on Friday that his trip to Moscow this week had anything to do with football after local media reported he had arrived in the capital to negotiate a contract with wealthy Russian club Anzhi Makhachkala.
"I came to Moscow to see the ballet at the Bolshoi Theatre, not for football," Capello, whose contract with the English FA expires after the Euro 2012 finals, told Russian media.
"I was invited here and just couldn't turn it down," added the Italian, who was pictured with his wife Laura at the lobby of a posh hotel in the centre of Moscow on Friday evening.
It was widely reported in the Russian media that Capello came to Moscow on Thursday to negotiate with Anzhi's billionaire owner Suleiman Kerimov over the possibility of becoming coach of the big-spending club from the volatile North Caucasus region.
Brazilian Roberto Carlos, who was named Anzhi's joint coach in September after joining them earlier in the year as a player, said the club was targeting several high-profile coaches, including Capello and former Russia boss Guus Hiddink.
Anzhi officials were unavailable for comment on Friday.
Feb 11 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Saturday 17 Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) 16 Romelu Lukaku (Everton) 15 Diego Costa (Chelsea) Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Manchester United) 14 Jermain Defoe (Sunderland) Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) 11 Sadio Mane (Liverpool) Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur) 10 Eden Hazard (Chelsea)
Feb 11 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Saturday Saturday, February 11 Arsenal 2 Hull City 0 Liverpool 2 Tottenham Hotspur 0 Manchester United 2 Watford 0 Middlesbrough 0 Everton 0 Stoke City 1 Crystal Palace 0 Sunderland 0 Southampton 4 West Ham United 2 West Bromwich Albion 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Chelsea