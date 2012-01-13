MOSCOW Jan 13 Nigeria international
striker Ahmed Musa has become CSKA Moscow's first signing in
this transfer window after inking a five-year deal with the army
side, the Russian Premier League club said on Friday.
CSKA said on their website (www.pfc-cska.com) the
19-year-old had joined the squad at their training camp in Spain
after agreeing personal terms on Thursday.
Musa, who had played for Dutch side VVV-Venlo since 2010,
has made 13 appearances for Nigeria's national team, scoring one
goal.
CSKA boss Yevgeny Giner has said he wanted to add at least
three new players to strengthen the squad ahead of their
Champions League Round of 16 clash against Real Madrid next
month.
