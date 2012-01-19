MOSCOW Jan 19 Sweden international Pontus Wernbloom has joined CSKA Moscow from Dutch side AZ Alkmaar on a four-year contract, the Russian Premier League club said on Thursday.

"Wernbloom arrived last night in (the Spanish city) of Campoamor to take part in the team's training camp," the army club said on their website (www.pfc-cska.com).

The 25-year-old midfielder, who has made 20 appearances for Sweden and scored two goals, became CSKA's second signing of the transfer window following Nigeria striker Ahmed Musa who agreed a five-year deal last week.

CSKA boss Yevgeny Giner has said he wanted to add at least three new players to strengthen the squad ahead of their Champions League last 16 tie against Real Madrid next month. (Reporting By Gennady Fyodorov, editing by Ed Osmond)