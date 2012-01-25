MOSCOW Jan 25 Brazilian forward Vagner
Love is free to join Flamengo from CSKA Moscow after the two
clubs agreed his transfer, the Russian Premier League side said
on Wednesday.
"CSKA and Flamengo had reached an agreement about Vagner's
transfer to the Brazilian club," the army club said on their
website (www.pfc-cska.com).
CSKA did not disclose the transfer fee but media reports put
the figure at around 10 million euros ($12.98 million), which
will be paid in three installments for the 27-year-old striker.
He joined CSKA in 2004, helping them to two domestic league
titles, five national cups and the UEFA Cup in 2005 when they
became the first Russian club to win a European trophy.
Vagner, easily recognisable on the pitch with his
distinctive coloured braids, had been CSKA's top striker for
most of his seven seasons with the club, scoring 117 goals in
244 games.
Despite his prolific scoring record in Russia's top flight,
the Brazilian has always maintained his desire to return to his
home country.
He was loaned to Palmeiras, his first professional club, in
2009, but after struggling there, moved to Flamengo for another
six months before returning to CSKA the following year.
"I've spent seven years in Russia and I've always felt love
and support from the club and its fans," Vagner was quoted as
saying by CSKA's website.
"I've embraced CSKA with all my heart. I've had great time
here -- we've won lots of titles together... I'll never forget
this. CSKA will always remain part of my life."
(Reporting By Gennady Fyodorov, editing by Ed Osmond)