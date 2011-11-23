MOSCOW Nov 23 CSKA Moscow central defender Sergei Ignashevich and midfielder Keisuke Honda will be out of action for up to 10 days because of injuries, the Russian Premier League club said on Wednesday.

Ignashevich suffered an ankle sprain in Tuesday's Champions League Group B match against Lille while the Japan international aggravated a knee injury in training on Monday.

Honda had just returned to CSKA's lineup in a league game after missing more than three months with torn knee ligaments.

"Following a medical Spanish specialists decided that Honda would need seven to 10 days of physiotherapy to treat his injury," CSKA said on their website (www.pfc-cska.com).

"Ignashevich will be sidelined for up to 10 days."

They will miss the final game before the Russian league's winter break at Anzhi Makhachkala on Sunday but CSKA hoped the pair would be back for next month's Champions League decider away to Inter Milan who have already won the group.

The Russians, who have been decimated by injuries to many of their key players this season, dropped to the bottom of the group following a 2-0 defeat by Lille and need to win in Milan on Dec. 7 to have any chance of reaching the knockout round. (Reporting By Gennady Fyodorov; editing by Ken Ferris)