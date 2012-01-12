MOSCOW Jan 12 Hungary international
Balazs Dzsudzsak has joined Dynamo Moscow on a four-year deal
from fellow Russian Premier League club Anzhi Makhachkala,
Dynamo said on Thursday.
"Today, the board of directors approved Dzsudzsak's
acquisition from Anzhi and signing him to a four-year contract,"
the club said on their website (www.fcdynamo.ru).
Media reports put the transfer fee for the 25-year-old
midfielder at around 15 million euros ($19 million).
Dzsudzsak became the second player to leave the wealthy club
from the volatile North Caucasus region after Brazilian striker
Diego Tardelli was sold to Qatar's Al-Gharafa for a reported
seven million euros ($8.88 million) fee last week.
The transfers have reversed a recent trend involving big-
spending Anzhi, better known for buying than selling players.
Anzhi, bankrolled by Russian billionaire Suleiman Kerimov,
shocked the soccer world by luring Cameroon striker Samuel Eto'o
from Inter Milan on a three-year deal last August.
According to media reports, Eto'o became the highest-paid
player in the world with an annual salary of 20 million euros
($26.8 million).
Anzhi are cutting back on spending for two reasons, local
experts said, the choice of Russian coach Yuri Krasnozhan to
lead the club rather than a high-profile foreigner and the
league setting a tighter limit on foreign players from next
season.
(Reporting By Gennady Fyodorov)