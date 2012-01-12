MOSCOW Jan 12 Hungary international Balazs Dzsudzsak has joined Dynamo Moscow on a four-year deal from fellow Russian Premier League club Anzhi Makhachkala, Dynamo said on Thursday.

"Today, the board of directors approved Dzsudzsak's acquisition from Anzhi and signing him to a four-year contract," the club said on their website (www.fcdynamo.ru).

Media reports put the transfer fee for the 25-year-old midfielder at around 15 million euros ($19 million).

Dzsudzsak became the second player to leave the wealthy club from the volatile North Caucasus region after Brazilian striker Diego Tardelli was sold to Qatar's Al-Gharafa for a reported seven million euros ($8.88 million) fee last week.

The transfers have reversed a recent trend involving big- spending Anzhi, better known for buying than selling players.

Anzhi, bankrolled by Russian billionaire Suleiman Kerimov, shocked the soccer world by luring Cameroon striker Samuel Eto'o from Inter Milan on a three-year deal last August.

According to media reports, Eto'o became the highest-paid player in the world with an annual salary of 20 million euros ($26.8 million).

Anzhi are cutting back on spending for two reasons, local experts said, the choice of Russian coach Yuri Krasnozhan to lead the club rather than a high-profile foreigner and the league setting a tighter limit on foreign players from next season. (Reporting By Gennady Fyodorov)