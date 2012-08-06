MOSCOW Aug 6 Sergei Silkin resigned as coach of
Dynamo Moscow on Monday one day after his team suffered a 4-0
thrashing by city rivals Spartak in a Russian Premier League
derby.
"I had already spoken with the club's bosses and we agreed
it would be better if I step down," Silkin told reporters.
"Yesterday's match showed the team needs a new direction."
Dmitry Khokhlov, Silkin's assistant last season, was named
caretaker coach, Dynamo said in a brief statement on their
website (www.fcdynamo.ru).
Former Russia international Khokhlov will make his debut
against Dundee United in the Europa League second leg qualifier
on Thursday. The first leg in Scotland ended in a 2-2 draw last
week.
Silkin, 51, a long-serving Dynamo assistant coach who was
promoted to the top job in April last year, became the first
coaching casualty in the top flight three weeks into the season.
Sunday's defeat left Dynamo, founded in 1923 and the
country's oldest football club, bottom of the league after
losing their first three games. They have also failed to score a
goal while conceding seven.
Last season, Silkin clashed with several leading players,
including team captain Andriy Voronin, who accused the coach of
lacking authority in the dressing room, although the team still
managed to finish fourth in the league.
Former Ukraine and Liverpool striker Voronin last week
accepted a one-year loan deal to join Bundesliga club Fortuna
Duesseldorf.
(Reporting By Gennady Fyodorov; Editing by Brian Homewood)