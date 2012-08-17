MOSCOW Aug 17 Former Romania and Chelsea defender Dan Petrescu was named coach of Dynamo Moscow on Friday, three days after quitting fellow Russian Premier League club Kuban Krasnodar.

Petrescu, 44, will soon sign a three-year-contract, Dynamo said on their website (www.fcdynamo.ru).

Petrescu suddenly quit the provincial side from the Black Sea region on Tuesday, saying he needed a "new challenge".

The Romanian replaces former Russia international Dmitry Khokhlov, who was named caretaker coach 11 days ago in place of Sergei Silkin following a dreadful start to the season.

Dynamo, the country's oldest football club, are bottom of the league after losing all four games without scoring a goal and conceding nine.