MOSCOW Aug 17 Former Romania and Chelsea
defender Dan Petrescu was named coach of Dynamo Moscow on
Friday, three days after quitting fellow Russian Premier League
club Kuban Krasnodar.
Petrescu, 44, will soon sign a three-year-contract, Dynamo
said on their website (www.fcdynamo.ru).
Petrescu suddenly quit the provincial side from the Black
Sea region on Tuesday, saying he needed a "new challenge".
The Romanian replaces former Russia international Dmitry
Khokhlov, who was named caretaker coach 11 days ago in place of
Sergei Silkin following a dreadful start to the season.
Dynamo, the country's oldest football club, are bottom of
the league after losing all four games without scoring a goal
and conceding nine.
