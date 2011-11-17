MOSCOW Nov 17 Former Germany striker Kevin
Kuranyi, who joined Dynamo Moscow from Schalke 04 in June 2010,
has extended his contract with the Russian Premier League club
by two years, until mid-2015.
"For those who know me well this was no secret," Brazil-born
Kuranyi was quoted as saying by the club's website
(www.fcdynamo.ru) on Thursday.
"I've said many times that my family and I feel really
comfortable in Moscow. Besides, the club has great potential and
it keeps improving. The fans also like me very much."
Dynamo did not provide contract details but media reports
said Kuranyi was one of the top earners in Russia with an annual
salary of some six million euros ($8.06 million).
After joining Dynamo as a free agent midway through last
season, the 29-year-old established himself as the club's top
scorer, notching up nine goals in 16 league matches.
He has added nine more in 27 games this year, helping Dynamo
to third place at the end of the league's second phase. The
season finishes in May.
