MOSCOW Nov 17 Former Germany striker Kevin Kuranyi, who joined Dynamo Moscow from Schalke 04 in June 2010, has extended his contract with the Russian Premier League club by two years, until mid-2015.

"For those who know me well this was no secret," Brazil-born Kuranyi was quoted as saying by the club's website (www.fcdynamo.ru) on Thursday.

"I've said many times that my family and I feel really comfortable in Moscow. Besides, the club has great potential and it keeps improving. The fans also like me very much."

Dynamo did not provide contract details but media reports said Kuranyi was one of the top earners in Russia with an annual salary of some six million euros ($8.06 million).

After joining Dynamo as a free agent midway through last season, the 29-year-old established himself as the club's top scorer, notching up nine goals in 16 league matches.

He has added nine more in 27 games this year, helping Dynamo to third place at the end of the league's second phase. The season finishes in May. (Reporting by Gennady Fyodorov; Editing by Clare Fallon) To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

