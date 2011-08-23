* Eto'o will sign three-year deal, Anzhi say
* Could make Russian league debut this weekend
By Gennady Fyodorov
MOSCOW, Aug 23 Anzhi Makhachkala have agreed a
transfer fee with Inter Milan for Cameroon striker Samuel Eto'o,
the Russian Premier League club said on Tuesday.
Anzhi did not disclose the fee but media reports said it was
around 30 million euros ($43 million), adding the four-times
African Footballer of the Year could become the richest player
in the world on an annual salary of 20 million euros.
"The transfer sum has been agreed," said the wealthy team
from the volatile North Caucasus region who are bankrolled by
Russian billionaire Suleiman Kerimov.
"Tomorrow the player will undergo a medical and if he passes
it he will sign a three-year contract," the club said on their
website (www.fc-anji.ru).
Eto'o, 30, won two Champions League titles with Barcelona
before joining Inter in 2009. He won a Serie A, Italian Cup and
Champions League treble in his first season in Italy.
Anzhi, who also boast Brazilian left back Roberto Carlos and
former Chelsea midfielder Yuri Zhirkov, said Eto'o could make
his league debut this weekend.
"Samuel should arrive on Thursday to begin preparation for
our league match at Rostov," said Anzhi who play their home
games in Makhachkala but train near Moscow.
Anzhi general director German Chistyakov dismissed media
reports Eto'o would live in Milan and only travel to Makhachkala
for home matches.
"This is nonsense," Chistyakov told Reuters. "Samuel will
live in Moscow after he selects a place for himself and his
family."
He added Eto'o would be presented to the fans before Anzhi's
next home match against Volga Nizhny Novgorod on Sept. 11.
