ZURICH Nov 17 Russia's decision to
ban a player who was badly injured in an attack at
Terek Grozny has been slammed by the world players' union
FIFPro, which described the outcome as a "disgrace" on Thursday.
FC Krasnodar striker Spartak Gogniyev, who had his ribs and
nose broken when he was attacked in the tunnel by men wearing
police and Terek uniforms, was banned for six games for his
involvement in the incident.
The 30-year-old former Russia international had been sent
off for pushing the referee shortly before the attack.
"FIFPro is very disappointed with the Russian football
association, which again failed to act decisively against a club
that has displayed serious misconduct," said FIFPro in a
statement, adding it was "astonished" at the ruling.
"In fact, the only one who was really tackled firmly by the
Russian FA was the player, Spartak Gogniyev, who had been
physically abused."
Terek were fined 500,000 roubles ($16,000) for failing to
provide adequate security and two officials each received a
12-month ban from the game and a $16,000 fine for their role in
the attack.
However, FIFPro representative for Eastern Europe Dejan
Stefanovic said this was not nearly enough.
"Now we know what it costs to beat up a player. It only
takes 12,000 euros ($16,000)," he said.
"We cannot understand why the club is not being severely
sanctioned.
"A player was beaten up and had to undergo an operation in a
hospital, and the only punishment is a ridiculous fine of 12,000
euros and a one-year ban for two low-profile members of the
staff of Terek Grozny."
He added: "This ruling is a disgrace to the entire football
world. We will discuss this in all possible forums, for example
during our meetings with FIFA and UEFA."
Dutch-based FIFPro has set up a task force to try to improve
players' rights in Eastern Europe.
