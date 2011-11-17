ZURICH Nov 17 Russia's decision to ban a player who was badly injured in an attack at Terek Grozny has been slammed by the world players' union FIFPro, which described the outcome as a "disgrace" on Thursday.

FC Krasnodar striker Spartak Gogniyev, who had his ribs and nose broken when he was attacked in the tunnel by men wearing police and Terek uniforms, was banned for six games for his involvement in the incident.

The 30-year-old former Russia international had been sent off for pushing the referee shortly before the attack.

"FIFPro is very disappointed with the Russian football association, which again failed to act decisively against a club that has displayed serious misconduct," said FIFPro in a statement, adding it was "astonished" at the ruling.

"In fact, the only one who was really tackled firmly by the Russian FA was the player, Spartak Gogniyev, who had been physically abused."

Terek were fined 500,000 roubles ($16,000) for failing to provide adequate security and two officials each received a 12-month ban from the game and a $16,000 fine for their role in the attack.

However, FIFPro representative for Eastern Europe Dejan Stefanovic said this was not nearly enough.

"Now we know what it costs to beat up a player. It only takes 12,000 euros ($16,000)," he said.

"We cannot understand why the club is not being severely sanctioned.

"A player was beaten up and had to undergo an operation in a hospital, and the only punishment is a ridiculous fine of 12,000 euros and a one-year ban for two low-profile members of the staff of Terek Grozny."

He added: "This ruling is a disgrace to the entire football world. We will discuss this in all possible forums, for example during our meetings with FIFA and UEFA."

Dutch-based FIFPro has set up a task force to try to improve players' rights in Eastern Europe.

(Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Mark Meadows; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

