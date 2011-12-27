MOSCOW Dec 27 Russian Premier League club
FC Krasnodar have released striker Spartak Gogniyev, who had his
ribs and nose broken after being beaten during a reserve game
last month.
The Russian Premier League said on its website
(www.rfpl.org) on Tuesday that the 30-year-old former Russia
international's name had been taken off the list of registered
Krasnodar players for next year.
The club's officials were unavailable for comment.
Gogniyev was handed a six-game ban and $1,600 fine by the
Russian FA for his involvement in the incidents against Chechen
club Terek Grozny on Nov. 4 when he was sent off for pushing the
referee.
He was then attacked in the tunnel by a group of men dressed
in Terek and police uniforms.
The world players' union FIFPro slammed the decision to
punish Gogniyev while the Russian player's union (RSFT) filed a
complaint with the game's world and European governing bodies,
FIFA and UEFA, respectively.
