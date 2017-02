Feb 17 Big-spending Russian club Anzhi Makhachkala appointed Guus Hiddink as head coach on Friday.

The Dutchman, a former Russia coach, has signed an 18-month contract with the club, who earlier this week sacked Yuri Krasnozhan after just over a month in the job.

"We discussed Anzhi for quite some time at the end of last year so now I took the decision quickly," Hiddink said in a statement on the club website (fc-anji.ru).

"I'm happy that I got this chance - to work not only in a football club but to work with friends who invited me here."

Anzhi are bankrolled by billionaire Suleiman Kerimov and have signed big-name players such as Cameroon striker Samuel Eto'o and Brazilian full back Roberto Carlos.