MOSCOW, April 28 Ten-man Zenit St Petersburg beat
Dynamo Moscow 2-1 on Saturday to secure their second consecutive
Russian Premier League title with three games to spare.
Luciano Spalletti's team, backed by Russian energy giant
Gazprom, only needed a draw in the top-of-the-table clash to
clinch a third domestic title since 2007 and fourth in total.
Zenit midfielder Roman Shirokov fired the home side in front
on the half-hour and fellow Russia international Alexander
Kerzhakov doubled the lead from the spot six minutes later.
Moldova defender Alexandru Epureanu pulled one back for the
visitors just before the break but Zenit held on for a deserved
win to stretch their lead over Dynamo to 15 points.
Zenit had to play with 10 men for most of the second half
after their Russia midfielder Konstantin Zyryanov was sent off
after picking up a second booking.
