By Gennady Fyodorov
MOSCOW, April 28 Ten-man Zenit St Petersburg
beat Dynamo Moscow 2-1 on Saturday to claim a second consecutive
Russian Premier League title with three games to spare.
Luciano Spalletti's team, backed by Russian energy giant
Gazprom, only needed a draw in the top-of-the-table clash to
clinch a third domestic title since 2007 and fourth in total.
Zenit midfielder Roman Shirokov fired the home side in front
on the half-hour and fellow Russia international Alexander
Kerzhakov doubled the lead from the spot six minutes later.
Moldova defender Alexandru Epureanu pulled one back for the
visitors just before the break but Zenit held on for a deserved
win to stretch their lead over Dynamo to 15 points.
Zenit had to play with 10 men for most of the second half
after their Russia midfielder Konstantin Zyryanov was sent off
after picking up a second booking.
CHAMPIONS CHARACTER
Spalletti was full of praise for his players.
"We had a good team when we won our first title (in 2010)
but we were even better this season," the Italian told Russian
television NTV Plus.
"This was a tough, difficult season, somewhat unique because
it has been going on for a year and a half, but we did
everything right.
"We have scored the most and conceded the least goals and we
also showed a lot of character to be the champions," he said.
"I can only congratulate my players for a job well done."
Dynamo coach Sergei Silkin believed Zenit deserved to be
champions. "Zenit had a better squad and played better than any
other team this season," he said.
In Moscow, Serbia winger Zoran Tosic scored twice to lead
CSKA to a 2-1 win over city rivals Spartak as the army side
leapfrogged their opponents into third place.
CSKA, who recorded their first victory in six matches since
they beat Spartak by the same score last month, are now level
with Dynamo on 69 points. Spartak are fourth a point behind.
Cameroon striker Samuel Eto'o scored twice and set up
another goal as wealthy Anzhi Makhachkala, coached by former
Russia boss Guus Hiddink, beat Lokomotiv Moscow 3-1 to move into
fifth spot with 66 points.
Lokomotiv, who dropped to sixth on 65 points, suffered
another blow when their Russia striker Roman Pavlyuchenko left
the game midway through the second half after suffering a leg
injury.
"Roman will probably miss the rest of the season," Lokomotiv
coach Jose Couceiro told reporters. "As for his Euro 2012
chances, that is up to Russia coaches to decide."
(Editing by Ken Ferris)