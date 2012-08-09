MOSCOW Aug 9 Russia will no longer face the
threat of a six-point deduction in the case of crowd trouble in
the next European Championship qualifiers after UEFA overturned
a penalty imposed during Euro 2012, the Russian Football Union
(RFU) said Thursday.
"Today, UEFA's appeals committee cancelled the previous
decision by the disciplinary committee," the RFU said in a
statement on its website (www.rfs.ru).
Russia were penalised after their fans threw fireworks and
displayed illicit banners at their Euro 2012 Group A opener
against the Czech Republic in Wroclaw on June 8.
UEFA ruled that Russia would be docked six points in
qualifying for the next European Championship if their fans
stepped out of line again, a decision which has now been
overturned.
A 120,000 euros ($147,700) fine was upheld by the appeals
committee, the RFU said. UEFA could not immediately reached for
comment.
($1 = 0.8124 euros)
(Reporting By Gennady Fyodorov; Editing by Brian Homewood)