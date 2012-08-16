MOSCOW Aug 16 Yuri Krasnozhan, sacked by two
Russian Premier League clubs in 14 months, has been named coach
of Kuban Krasnodar after former Chelsea defender Dan Petrescu's
departure, the Black Sea region club said on Thursday.
"Yuri Krasnozhan is our new coach. Today he will be
officially presented to the team," Krasnodar governor and Kuban
president Alexander Tkachyov wrote on his Twitter account.
Krasnozhan, 49, replaces Romanian Petrescu who left suddenly
on Tuesday saying he needed a "new challenge."
Media reports said 44-year-old Petrescu is set to take over
the country's oldest football club Dynamo Moscow, bottom of the
league.
Sergei Silkin resigned as Dynamo coach last week after they
lost their first four games having failed to score a goal and
conceding nine.
Krasnozhan was hired by Lokomotiv Moscow before the 2011
campaign after guiding unfashionable Spartak Nalchik to a
respectable sixth-place finish the previous season.
He was sacked by Lokomotiv a few months later despite them
being among the league leaders at the time.
The club said he was fired for "negligence in his job"
following a controversial defeat by Anzhi Makhachkala.
In December, Krasnozhan was appointed coach of Anzhi but
this time he lasted only five weeks before being sacked by the
wealthy club from the volatile North Caucasus region.
