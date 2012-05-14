MOSCOW May 14 Croatia coach Slaven Bilic, who will step down after Euro 2012, has agreed to take charge of Lokomotiv Moscow, the Russian Premier League club said on Monday.

"I'm very glad we were able to sign a contract with such a top coach," Lokomotiv president Olga Smorodskaya told the club's website (www.fclm.ru).

"Bilic is one of the best coaches in Europe, and we had to beat many clubs, including those from the English Premier League, in order to sign him."

The 43-year-old Croat, who had signed a three-year deal with the railway side, replaces Portuguese coach Jose Couceiro, whose contract was not renewed following a disappointing season.

Lokomotiv, who lost to city rivals Spartak 2-0 in the season's finale on Sunday, finished seventh and missed a spot in the Europa League next season (Reporting By Gennady Fyodorov)