MOSCOW Feb 1 Russia striker Roman Pavlyuchenko is poised to join Lokomotiv Moscow from Tottenham Hotspur, the Russian Premier League club said on Wednesday.

"Pavlyuchenko will arrive in Moscow on Thursday to have a medical," Lokomotiv said on their website (www.fclm.ru).

"He had already agreed the terms of his personal contract which should be signed after completing the medical."

The transfer window in Russia is open until Feb. 25.

The little-used Pavlyuchenko has struggled to adapt to English soccer since joining the north London club from Spartak Moscow for 17 million euros ($24.92 million) in August 2008.

The 30-year-old would become the third Russia international to return home from the English Premier League in the last six months.

Yuri Zhirkov left Chelsea for wealthy Anzhi Makhachkala last August while midfielder Diniyar Bilyaletdinov signed with Spartak from Everton last week.