MOSCOW Feb 1 Russia striker Roman
Pavlyuchenko is poised to join Lokomotiv Moscow from Tottenham
Hotspur, the Russian Premier League club said on Wednesday.
"Pavlyuchenko will arrive in Moscow on Thursday to have a
medical," Lokomotiv said on their website (www.fclm.ru).
"He had already agreed the terms of his personal contract
which should be signed after completing the medical."
The transfer window in Russia is open until Feb. 25.
The little-used Pavlyuchenko has struggled to adapt to
English soccer since joining the north London club from Spartak
Moscow for 17 million euros ($24.92 million) in August 2008.
The 30-year-old would become the third Russia international
to return home from the English Premier League in the last six
months.
Yuri Zhirkov left Chelsea for wealthy Anzhi Makhachkala last
August while midfielder Diniyar Bilyaletdinov signed with
Spartak from Everton last week.
(Reporting by Gennady Fyodorov; Editing by Sonia Oxley; To
query or comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)