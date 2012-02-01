* Striker urged Spurs to sell him in this transfer window
* Third Russian to return home from England in last six
months
(Adds quotes)
MOSCOW Feb 1 Russia striker Roman
Pavlyuchenko is poised to join Lokomotiv Moscow from Tottenham
Hotspur, the Russian Premier League club said on Wednesday.
"Pavlyuchenko will arrive in Moscow on Thursday to have a
medical," Lokomotiv said on their website (www.fclm.ru).
"He had already agreed the terms of his personal contract
which should be signed after completing the medical."
The transfer window in Russia is open until Feb. 25.
The little-used Pavlyuchenko has struggled to adapt to
English soccer since joining the north London club from Spartak
Moscow for 17 million euros ($24.92 million) in August 2008.
Pavlyuchenko, whose Tottenham contract was extended for
another year last month, said he had urged Spurs chairman Daniel
Levy to sell him in this transfer window.
"Indeed, I did tell him (Levy) if he didn't let me go now I
wouldn't even discuss leaving the club over the summer. Instead,
I would finish the final year of my contract, then leave as a
free agent, for nothing," he told Russian media.
"I need to play on a regular basis especially with the Euro
2012 finals coming up."
The 30-year-old would become the third Russia international
to return home from the English Premier League in the last six
months.
Yuri Zhirkov left Chelsea for wealthy Anzhi Makhachkala last
August while midfielder Diniyar Bilyaletdinov signed with
Spartak from Everton last week.
(Reporting by Gennady Fyodorov; Editing by Sonia Oxley; To
query or comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)