Soccer-Benitez says he is committed to Newcastle
LONDON, Feb 3 Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez assured fans he was not about to walk away after media reports suggested he was frustrated by the club's lack of signings in the transfer window.
MOSCOW Feb 3 Russia striker Roman Pavlyuchenko completed his move from Tottenham Hotspur to Lokomotiv Moscow after signing a long-term contract with the Russian Premier League club on Friday.
The deal was for three-and-a-half years, Lokomotiv said on their website (www.fclm.ru).
The little-used Pavlyuchenko had struggled to adapt to English soccer since joining the north London club from Spartak Moscow for 17 million euros ($24.92 million) in August 2008.
While the transfer window in Russia is open until Feb. 25, the 30-year-old striker will not be eligible to play for Lokomotiv in this season's Europa League matches after playing for Tottenham in the same competition last year.
The Russians face Spain's Athletic Bilbao in a Europa League last-32 tie this month. (Reporting By Gennady Fyodorov; Editing by Clare Fallon)
Feb 3 Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has a big future with the club despite being dropped to the bench in recent weeks, manager Pep Guardiola said on Friday.
Feb 3 Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has found it hard to forget his side's humiliating 3-0 defeat at Arsenal in September and urged his player to make amends when the London rivals meet at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.