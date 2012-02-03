MOSCOW Feb 3 Russia striker Roman Pavlyuchenko completed his move from Tottenham Hotspur to Lokomotiv Moscow after signing a long-term contract with the Russian Premier League club on Friday.

The deal was for three-and-a-half years, Lokomotiv said on their website (www.fclm.ru).

The little-used Pavlyuchenko had struggled to adapt to English soccer since joining the north London club from Spartak Moscow for 17 million euros ($24.92 million) in August 2008.

While the transfer window in Russia is open until Feb. 25, the 30-year-old striker will not be eligible to play for Lokomotiv in this season's Europa League matches after playing for Tottenham in the same competition last year.

The Russians face Spain's Athletic Bilbao in a Europa League last-32 tie this month. (Reporting By Gennady Fyodorov; Editing by Clare Fallon)