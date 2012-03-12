March 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Result and standings from the
Russian championship champions group on Monday
Anzhi Makhachkala 0 Spartak Moscow 0
Sunday, March 11
Rubin Kazan 0 Lokomotiv Moscow 0
Zenit St Petersburg 1 Kuban Krasnodar 1
Friday, March 9
CSKA Moscow 1 Dynamo Moscow 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Zenit St Petersburg 34 18 13 3 64 29 67
-------------------------
2 CSKA Moscow 34 16 13 5 63 36 61
-------------------------
3 Dynamo Moscow 34 17 8 9 54 35 59
4 Spartak Moscow 34 16 11 7 52 35 59
5 Lokomotiv Moscow 34 16 9 9 52 34 57
-------------------------
6 Rubin Kazan 34 15 12 7 45 29 57
-------------------------
7 Anzhi Makhachkala 34 15 11 8 41 33 56
8 Kuban Krasnodar 34 14 9 11 41 33 51
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-5: Europa League
6: Europa League depending on domestic cup