Soccer-Dortmund beat Hertha on penalties in German Cup
BERLIN, Feb 8 Borussia Dortmund beat Hertha Berlin 3-2 on penalties to reach the German Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday after the match finished 1-1 after extra time.
Oct 1 Results and standings from the Russian championship on Saturday Dynamo Moscow 2 FK Krasnodar 1 FC Volga Nizhny Novgorod 0 Amkar Perm 0 Rostov 1 Krylya Sovietov Samara 0 Terek Groznyi 0 Spartak Nalchik 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Zenit St Petersburg 25 15 7 3 50 21 52 2 Dynamo Moscow 26 15 5 6 48 27 50 3 CSKA Moscow 25 14 8 3 46 23 50 4 Spartak Moscow 25 13 6 6 38 27 45 5 Kuban Krasnodar 25 13 4 8 33 22 43 6 Lokomotiv Moscow 25 12 7 6 42 25 43 7 Anzhi Makhachkala 25 11 8 6 29 23 41 8 Rubin Kazan 25 10 9 6 32 25 39 ------------------------- 9 FK Krasnodar 26 8 8 10 34 39 32 10 Rostov 26 7 7 12 27 38 28 11 FC Volga Nizhny Novgorod 26 7 3 16 23 35 24 12 Terek Groznyi 26 6 6 14 23 41 24 13 Amkar Perm 26 5 9 12 15 33 24 14 Krylya Sovietov Samara 26 5 7 14 17 38 22 15 Spartak Nalchik 26 4 8 14 19 32 20 16 Tom Tomsk 25 4 8 13 18 45 20 1-8: Championship play-off 9-16: Relegation play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, October 2 Tom Tomsk v Rubin Kazan (1000) Spartak Moscow v Zenit St Petersburg (1215) Kuban Krasnodar v CSKA Moscow (1300) Anzhi Makhachkala v Lokomotiv Moscow (1515)
BERLIN, Feb 8 Borussia Dortmund beat Hertha Berlin 3-2 on penalties to reach the German Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday after the match finished 1-1 after extra time.
Feb 8 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the Ligue 1 on Wednesday 23 Edinson Cavani (Paris St Germain) 19 Alexandre Lacazette (Olympique Lyon) 14 Radamel Falcao (Monaco) Bafetimbi Gomis (Olympique Marseille) 11 Alassane Plea (Nice) 10 Ivan Santini (Caen) 9 Mario Balotelli (Nice) 8 Valere Germain (Monaco) Ryad Boudebouz (Montpellier HSC) Steve Mounie (Montpellier HSC) Lucas Moura
Feb 8 (Gracenote) - Results from the German Cup Last 16 matches on Wednesday Last 16 Wednesday, February 8 Borussia Dortmund - Hertha Berlin 1-1 (halftime: 0-1, 90 mins: 1-1, penalty shootout: 3-2) Borussia Dortmund win 3-2 on penalties. Hanover 96 (II) - Eintracht Frankfurt 1-2 (halftime: 0-0) Sportfreunde Lotte (III) - TSV 1860 Munich (II) 2-0 (halftime: 1-0) SV Sandhausen (